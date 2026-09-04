D'You Know What I Mean? What are Oasis telling us in their 2027 tour teaser? What are Oasis telling us about their 2027 in the band's teaser video? SHARE SHARE























Oasis fans went into meltdown when the band's social media channels dropped a new short video seemingly teasing their widely reported 2027 tour.

The video shows two boys, with more than a resemblance to Liam and Noel, sitting in a British fish and chip shop as the video for Little By Little plays in the background.

Eagle-eyed fans began unpicking the cryptic clues in the video hinting at dates and cities on the tour.

Some might say everything we need to know about the tour is in the video...

Read on...