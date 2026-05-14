Rock Jack Osbourne says Ozzy and Sharon biopic is 'full steam ahead' with 2028 release eyed Jack Osbourne has confirmed the long‑planned biopic about his parents Ozzy and Sharon is finally moving forward, with a script in place and a 2028 release looking likely. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Jack Osbourne has revealed that the long‑gestating biopic about his late father Ozzy Osbourne and mother Sharon is powering forward - with a 2028 release date eyed.

Speaking during a livestream on his YouTube channel, Jack said the project has entered an active development phase after years of delays.

He told viewers: “We are moving ahead.

“I was on calls today about it. The script is right there. We are good. This movie will absolutely happen.”

Jack explained that, given the timeline of film production, fans shouldn’t expect the finished movie for a couple of years.

He said: “Realistically… it probably won’t come out until ’28. But you never know.

“I’m really excited. It’s been a labour of love.”

The project has gained momentum in recent months, especially following Ozzy’s death in July 2025.

Jack recently confirmed on SiriusXM’s Influenced that the family has already chosen the actor who will portray the Black Sabbath frontman.

He said: “We have our decided pick… it’s a phenomenal, phenomenal actor."

Jack also shared how his father reacted to updates during the development process.

He recalled: “He just would go: ‘I don’t give a s***. Just tell me when it’s out so I can go see it.'"

Ozzy and Jack Osbourne in 2011/Credit: FAMOUS





The film is expected to focus heavily on Ozzy and Sharon’s turbulent but enduring relationship.

The script was originally penned by Rocketman writer Lee Hall, with Jack, Sharon and Aimee Osbourne all serving as producers.

When the project was first announced in 2021, Sharon described their love story as “wild, insane and dangerous,” but ultimately defined by loyalty and survival.

Tragically, Ozzy once predicted he wouldn’t live to see the finished film.

Speaking on The Osbournes Podcast in 2024, he said: “By the time they finish this film, I’ll be dead. I wanna be alive to f****** see it.”

Sharon responded at the time by noting how long films take to make.

The family also once debated potential casting choices, with Sharon suggesting Florence Pugh to play her, while Kelly Osbourne argued that Ozzy should be portrayed by an unknown actor.

Jack jokingly floated Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader - a suggestion Ozzy immediately shot down.