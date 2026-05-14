Are these the greatest ever Eurovision acts? Eurovision Song Contest continues to shape global music culture, turning one-night winners into lasting legends... SHARE SHARE























Since its debut in 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has launched some of the most unforgettable careers in music history. While many winners enjoy their moment in the spotlight, only a select few go on to achieve lasting international success, shaping pop culture far beyond the Eurovision stage.

From record-breaking champions to genre-defining performers, these artists have transcended borders, forever etched in Eurovision history…

Read on...