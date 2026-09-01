Pop TikTok crowns UK garage and Oasis as the sounds of Summer 2026 TikTok has unveiled its UK Songs of the Summer 2026, with Kyla and DJ Paleface’s Do You Mind leading a Top 10 shaped by UK garage, football fever and a major Oasis revival. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

TikTok has announced its UK Songs of the Summer 2026, with Kyla and DJ Paleface’s Do You Mind taking the Number 1 spot after becoming the breakout anthem of a UK garage revival.

The 2008 track generated more than 543 million video views and 644,000 UK creations over the summer, pushing it back into the Official Singles Chart.

UK garage makes a strong showing across the Top 10. Silva Bumpa’s On 2nite lands at Number 3 after reaching #14 on the Official Singles Chart, while Prospa and Cloonee’s Free Your Mind also features following its climb to #6.

TikTok activity reflects the trend, with UK posts using #UKGarage rising 42 per cent between February and July 2026 and #HouseMusic up 53 per cent.

Kyla - whose song was sampled by Drake on One Dance - said: “Do You Mind has been part of my life for such a long time, so seeing a whole new generation connect with it has been incredible. UK garage has always had this amazing energy and community around it, and TikTok has opened that up to people who might be hearing the sound for the first time. Seeing people put their own spin on the track, and then watching it come back into the charts nearly two decades later, has been a really special full-circle moment.”

Football also shaped the soundtrack to summer 2026. Oasis’ Wonderwall takes second place after becoming the unofficial anthem of England’s World Cup run, driving a 6,800% surge in TikTok searches and climbing back to #2 on the Official Singles Chart. Champagne Supernova also enters the Top 10 as fan content and nostalgia brought the band’s catalogue to a new generation.

The list spans decades of British music. Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s Rein Me In appears at Number 4 after breaking a 73‑year record to become the longest‑running UK Number 1 single of all time. Chris Rainbow’s Be Like a Woman earns the late musician his first posthumous Billboard chart entry, while Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart returns following her death earlier this summer. Aitch’s RMB (Ring My Bell) marks his 20th UK Top 40 hit, and Dave and Tems’ Raindance spent two weeks at Number 1 and became Dave’s biggest US hit to date.

Globally, Katy Perry’s The One That Got Away has been named TikTok’s Global Song of the Summer 2026, appearing in more than 15 million TikTok videos.

Katy Perry said: “It's surreal to see The One That Got Away having this moment, all these years later… It’s nice to revisit an amazing chapter while watching another unfold.”

Tracy Gardner, Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok, said: “Every summer, TikTok becomes the soundtrack to millions of moments of joy around the world… It's inspiring to see artists from every genre and every corner of the world finding new fans through the creativity of our community.”

TikTok's UK Songs of the Summer 2026:

1. Do You Mind (Remix) - Kyla and DJ Paleface

2. Wonderwall - Oasis

3. On 2nite - Silva Bumpa

4. Rein Me In - Sam Fender and Olivia Dean

5. Be Like a Woman - Chris Rainbow

6. Champagne Supernova - Oasis

7. Free Your Mind - Prospa and Cloonee

8. Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler

9. RMB (Ring My Bell) - Aitch

10. Raindance - Dave and Tems



