Pop James Blunt announces new album Airplane Mode and major 2027 UK tour James Blunt will release his new album Airplane Mode on November 6, and has confirmed a full UK and Irish arena tour for spring 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

James Blunt has switched on Airplane Mode.

The 52-year-old singer has confirmed his brand‑new album named just that will land on November 6, and he’s celebrating the release with a huge run of UK and Irish arena dates next spring.

Blunt recently gave the first taste of what's to come with the sun‑soaked single Tastes Like Summer, and he’s now shared Weight Of It All, a track that digs into the pressure cooker of modern life.

The album swings between big emotional moments and feel‑good energy.

He says the record marks a creative reset, crediting a breakthrough at Pig Music Studios in Banbury - and fans will hear that live next year when he hits the road with his long‑time band.

The You're Beautiful hitmaker said: “Somewhere back there, I lost my way, but found it again in a studio in Banbury."

The tour kicks off in Leeds on March 26 and wraps in Brighton on April 8, with stops in Birmingham, Newcastle, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on September 9.

Head to jamesblunt.com for the full tour dates.

Blunt's last studio album was 2023's Who We Used to Be, which made it to No.5 in the UK's Official Albums Chart.

Airplane Mode tracklisting:

1. Circles

2. Time To Time

3. Modern Love

4. Tastes Like Summer

5. Weight Of It All

6. Reason To Die

7. Hey, People

8. In Your Blood

9. Leftover Time

10. Dancing In My Head

11. Oh, Daisy

12. This Is Not Forever











