Pop Watch: Spice Girls follow Oasis with cryptic teaser video hinting at Spice album 30th anniversary release The Spice Girls appear to be teasing a 30th anniversary release for their 1996 album Spice. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

The Spice Girls have shared a cryptic video appearing to tease a 30th anniversary release for their 1996 album Spice.

Upon zooming in on an advert in the clip, it has tomorrow's date (10.09.26), suggesting an announcement will be made at 2pm BST.

It also suggests the release date will be November 6, 2026 with "061126". The album was originally released on November 4, 1996.

The advert reads: "R U A SPICES GIRL FAN WITH THE ABILITY TO SING AND DANCE?

"R U A SUPERFAN, A COLLECTOR, A MUSIC LOVER?"

This suggests they could be getting fans involved.

It goes on to note: "SPICE GIRLS are a widely successful, global, choreographed, singing/dancing all female pop act with a record nine number one albums in the UK and over 100 million global sales."

The Spice album delivered a run of era‑defining singles that cemented the Spice Girls as global pop heavyweights.

Their debut smash Wannabe shot to No.1 around the world, followed by Say You’ll Be There and the ballad 2 Become 1, both of which repeated the chart‑topping success.

The momentum continued with the double A‑side Mama / Who Do You Think You Are, giving the group four consecutive UK No.1 singles from their first record.

Fans will have to wait until 2pm tomorrow to see what's in store.



