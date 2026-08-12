Pop Demi Lovato gushes over rising star ADÉLA and reflects on 'healing' It's Not That Deep tour Demi Lovato has heaped praise on rising star ADÉLA and reflected on her favourite tour yet. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Demi Lovato gushes over It's Not That Deep Tour support act ADÉLA as she admits the shows were "so healing".

The 33‑year‑old star wrapped the tour in May and has heaped praise on rising star ADÉLA, saying she deserves every "success" that comes her way.

The Cool for the Summer singer also admitted it was her favourite run yet and she’s already eager to get back on the road.

She told Pop Crave at the premiere of Camp Rock 3 in Los Angeles this week: “I think this tour was so nostalgic for so many people - you know, getting to play songs from my catalogue that were from 15 years ago, and my fans singing every single word. I think those songs held a special place in their lives many years ago, and they still mean so much to them today. So getting to play those songs for my fans was so healing and exciting."

She continued: “And ADÉLA… I could just rave and rave about her. She’s so incredible and deserves everything that comes her way with success. I had the best time - this tour was the funnest tour of my life, and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Demi Lovato talks about how their most recent tour was nostalgic and healing at the #CampRock3 premiere. pic.twitter.com/CICBVRDscN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 11, 2026



