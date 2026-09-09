Rock Has Noel Gallagher already penned the new 007 theme? Screenwriter Steven Knight breaks his silence Noel Gallagher’s long‑running Bond ambitions have resurfaced after his recent work with 007 screenwriter Steven Knight, sparking fresh speculation despite both men refusing to confirm whether he’s behind the next theme. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Noel Gallagher has never hidden his ambition to write a James Bond theme - and his recent work with new 007 screenwriter Steven Knight on Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger has only intensified speculation that he could be behind the next instalment’s song.

The musician has previously admitted he’s toyed with Bond‑style ideas, even telling NME that one of his older tracks “would make a great Bond theme.” But when Knight was asked directly whether Noel had written the new tune, he shut the question down, telling the outlet: “Has he? No, I can’t talk about Bond at all.”

Noel himself has brushed off the rumour. Speaking on TalkSPORT, he said he hadn’t heard anything official, though he’d take the job “in a heartbeat,” adding that the Bond tradition “should be done by Brits.” He even joked he’d happily play a Mancunian villain if the theme gig didn’t come his way.

Liam Gallagher has kept the Bond chatter alive with his usual humour. Asked how his own supposed 007 track was progressing, he claimed it was finished - but only once Yungblud completes his “triangle solo.” When fans pressed him about Noel’s studio activity, Liam joked he’d been teaching Yungblud the triangle parts.

Yungblud, meanwhile, has openly campaigned for a Bond theme collaboration with both Gallagher brothers, telling Kerrang! he’d “love” to team up, calling the job “the goal” for any British artist.

Noel recently told TalkSPORT’s DriveTime that he’s been “noodling away” on new material, describing songwriting as simply “what I do.” He declined to say whether the music was for Oasis or his High Flying Birds, offering only: “I’m just writing songs.”

So is one of those songs destined for 007?