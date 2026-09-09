Pop Glastonbury fans left speechless by staggering 2027 ticket prices as they rise above £400 Glastonbury's huge ticket prices for next year has led to a backlash online. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Glastonbury's hefty ticket prices for its 2027 returned have left festival-goers stunned.

Following its fallow year, the world-famous extravaganza will return to Worthy Farm on June 23 and 27, 2027.

Tickets will be released next month, with coach packages available from 6pm on October 1, and general admission going live at 9am on October 4.

Weekend passes will cost a staggering £408, including a £5 booking fee - a jump of £29.50 from the 2025 price of £378.50. The deposit has also risen sharply, increasing from £75 to £100.

One Glasto regular reacted online: “It’s just a shock to see it in the 400s now. Still good value for money when you look at the bands playing and price of single gig tickets but this is the first year I’m very much against paying.”

Another X user wrote: "Some people have more money than sense:

"Glastonbury 2027 tickets will top £400 for the first time as registration and on-sale dates were announced."

Another said: "Never had the chance to go to Glastonbury before. And now that the price is £408(!!!), I don’t think I ever will."

One user reasoned: “It’s only a shock because it wasn’t on this year, if it had been £15 a year no one would have blinked."

Currently, there are no artists confirmed to play next year, although organiser Emily Eavis confirmed the three headlines are booked.