Metal Queen legend Brian May joins William Shatner’s heavy metal album Queen legend Brian May has signed on to William Shatner’s upcoming heavy metal album, joining a stacked roster of rock icons for the unlikely collaboration. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Sir Brian May is the latest rock titan to enlist for Star Trek legend William Shatner’s forthcoming heavy metal album, adding yet another layer of star power to the actor’s increasingly wild and wonderful musical project.

Away from his decades with Queen, May has built a second career in the world of astrophysics. He returned to academia to complete his doctorate in 2007, later contributing to NASA’s New Horizons mission and helping launch the global Asteroid Day campaign. He even shares a cosmic connection with Shatner - both men have asteroids named in their honour.

Full details of their team‑up are still under wraps, but May will contribute his unmistakable guitar sound and is also set to mix the track. With Shatner confirmed to appear at Riot Fest in September, work on the album is moving fast.

May joins an already heavyweight lineup including Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Disturbed bassist John Moyer and legendary drummer Dave Lombardo - whose work with Slayer and the Misfits helped define entire eras of metal.

The actor will take to the stage at Chicago’s Douglass Park on September 20, and said of the honour in a statement: “I’ve always believed that music, like space, is about exploration.

“Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We’re bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. I can’t wait to share this experience with the fans.”

William also shared his excitement on his Instagram page, telling fans: "This is an event you definitely will be telling your grandchildren about!”