Pop Top of the Trumps: Alex Warren admits he 'can’t stop farting on stage' Chart‑topper Alex Warren has hilariously confessed he battles major on‑stage flatulence, warning fans that his live shows often come with an unexpected extra “blast”. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Ng/Avalon

Alex Warren can't stop bringing up his on‑stage flatulence.

The Ordinary hitmaker often brings up his farting habit at his shows and it's been getting worse lately.

As reported by the Daily Star, Alex explained the science behind his accidental stage “eruptions”, insisting it’s all part of singing properly.

He said: “I fart on stage a lot.

“When you sing, you’re clenching your butt - that’s where the power comes from. You’re thrusting, you’re walking, you’re clenching… something’s bound to move.”

He recently told a crowd: “I had lettuce on a burger the other day and now I can’t stop ripping ass. I apologise to these people because I fumigated your asses.”

The US star even jokes that he “destroys” the stage on a regular basis, leaving his poor touring band to deal with the aftermath.

At another gig, he confessed: “I’m so sorry I just farted. I usually keep this to myself but we are so tight. I gave them a warning ahead of time. Usually they don’t smell but I ate too much fibre.”