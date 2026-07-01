Pop Myleene Klass snubs Hear’Say 25th anniversary reunion Myleene Klass has officially turned down an invitation to reunite with her former Hear’Say bandmates for their 25th anniversary, confirming she will not be part of the group's planned comeback. SHARE SHARE

Myleene Klass has snubbed an invitation to reunite with Hear’Say, turning her back on her former bandmates just as the group hits their 25-year milestone.

The 48-year-old musician and TV star confirmed she has officially rejected a comeback campaign for the second time in five years.

Her bandmates Kym Marsh, Danny Foster, Suzanne Shaw, and Noel Sullivan have been locked in deep discussions about a major 2026 return after Kym heavily hinted at a special one-off performance.

However, Myleene used an appearance on ITV's Loose Women to completely rule herself out of the lineup.

Myleene confessed: “I loved my time in Hear’say, I know it’s 25 years this year. Listen, they’ve had their discussions and I fully back them to go ahead and do a reunion."

The busy mother-of-three - who has daughters Ava and Hero from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn, and son Apollo with her long-term fiancé, PR guru Simon Motson - made it clear that a pop revival simply does not fit into her hectic family and work schedule.

She spilled: “It’s not something I can commit to right at this moment. But you go and, you know, I’ll be front row - singing Pure And Simple!”

The classical pianist also admitted she is highly skeptical about trying to replicate the nostalgic magic of their turn-of-the-century peak.

Myleene insisted: “Generally speaking, I think it’s very hard to replicate the feeling of the first time.”

HearSay win Record of the Year in 2002 // Credit: Famous





Hear’Say were famously created on the ground-breaking reality show Popstars back in 2001. The original judging panel - consisting of “Nasty” Nigel Lythgoe, Nicki Chapman, and Polidor Records A&R director Paul Adam - painstakingly assembled the five singers out of thousands of hopefuls.

Their monster debut track Pure And Simple shattered records to become the fastest-selling debut single in UK history at the time.

However, their time in the spotlight was short-lived. Kym Marsh famously quit the group in 2002 following public feuds, and the band completely dissolved later that year after their second album flopped.

Despite the latest snub, Kym recently teased fans that a one-off performance could still happen without Myleene later this year.

Kym previously said: “We might pop up somewhere, just for a one-off performance down the line, to surprise everyone.”

Myleene previously blocked a reunion back in 2021 when Suzanne cornered her at home to pitch a comeback.

She admitted at the time: “There was definitely talk last year. Suzie came to my house just to have the discussion. I said, ‘look at the minute, I have so much on’."