Country Dolly Parton jokes she wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 'special' firstborn after $26m charity spree Dolly Parton jokingly asked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their “special” firstborn child in a video message of thanks after the couple made a headline-grabbing $26 million charitable donation ahead of their reported wedding celebrations. SHARE SHARE Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has jokingly asked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their “special” firstborn child after the couple made a headline-grabbing $26 million charitable donation ahead of their reported wedding celebrations.

The country icon shared a playful video message after it was revealed that Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce had donated millions to 20 charities across the United States, including a $2 million gift to Parton’s own Imagination Library programme.

The initiative, which provides free books to children from birth until they start school, is one of Parton’s most beloved philanthropic projects, and the singer could not hide her excitement.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 80-year-old singer said: “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I'm blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude.

“Now, it's evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives. When you have your firstborn, can I have it? 'Cause that is gonna be one special baby!”

She then added another heartfelt thank you, praising the couple for their generosity before signing off with a brief musical moment singing: “And know that I will always love you!”

The light-hearted exchange comes as Swift and Kelce prepare for their reported wedding celebrations in New York City this weekend, with multiple charities already praising their combined philanthropic efforts.





Among the organisations benefiting from the wider $26 million donation is The Store, a Nashville-based non-profit free grocery outlet founded by country star Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The couple told People magazine: “We're truly inspired by Taylor and Travis's generosity to so many wonderful organizations, and extremely grateful that The Store is included among them.

“This gift will go a long way toward helping our neighbors facing food insecurity in Nashville. What a beautiful way to celebrate the beginning of a marriage!”

Elsewhere, City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organisation, also confirmed a major $1 million donation from the couple.

CEO Jilly Stephens said: “We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's generous $1 million donation to City Harvest. This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry.

“Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts.”

The donation spree spans organisations across Tennessee, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Missouri, reflecting both Swift and Kelce’s personal ties to the regions they call home.

While rumours continue to swirl around their highly anticipated wedding at Madison Square Garden, the couple’s focus on large-scale charitable giving has been widely praised across the entertainment and sports worlds.