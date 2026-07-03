Pop Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate $26 million to charity before New York wedding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have given charities across the US a wedding gift in the days leading up to their reported nuptials. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated millions to charity this week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated a staggering $26 million to charity just hours before their reported wedding celebrations in New York City.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is believed to be preparing to marry NFL player Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on Friday (03.07.26), following a lavish rehearsal dinner held at the iconic venue the night before.

Now, in a major philanthropic gesture, the couple has distributed millions across 20 charities spanning multiple US states, including locations closely tied to their lives and careers.

A statement provided to The Guardian read: “This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States.

“They include the following: City Harvest, New York City; Food Bank For NYC; New York Cares ...”

The donations reportedly extend beyond New York, reaching organisations in Tennessee, where Swift spent part of her teenage years while pursuing her country music career, as well as Rhode Island, where she owns a coastal estate, and Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, where Kelce plays.

Among the beneficiaries is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the long-running book gifting initiative founded by the country legend in 1995, alongside charities focused on music education and community food banks.

The move comes as Swift continues a well-documented history of large-scale charitable giving.

During her record-breaking Eras Tour, she made significant donations to food banks and local charities in cities she visited, while also distributing a reported $197 million in bonuses to her touring crew.

Her generosity was highlighted in her Disney+ documentary The End of an Era, which showed emotional reactions from crew members after receiving their bonuses.

Speaking in the documentary, Swift said: “Bonus day is so important, because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is so important to me, because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus.”

The donation announcement comes amid intense global attention on Swift’s personal life, with reports suggesting she is set to marry Kelce in a high-profile ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

According to multiple reports, the couple held a rehearsal dinner at the venue on Thursday night (03.07.26) for around 100 close friends and family, while a larger wedding celebration for up to 1,000 guests is expected to take place on Friday.

Security around the venue has been significantly heightened, with road closures and large police presence in place as preparations continue.