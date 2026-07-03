Pop Taylor Swift turns Madison Square Garden into pink dreamscape for wedding rehearsal dinner Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to get married at the World's Most Famous Arena this weekend. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are turning MSG into a stunning wedding venue

Taylor Swift has reportedly transformed Madison Square Garden into a romantic pink dreamscape as she prepares to marry Travis Kelce in a highly secretive and star-studded celebration in New York.

The 36-year-old Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star, also 36, are rumoured to be holding their wedding at the iconic venue this weekend (04–05.07.26), with early celebrations already getting underway on Thursday night (03.07.26) during a lavish rehearsal dinner.

According to reports, Swift arrived at Madison Square Garden in an SUV as the venue was lit in soft pink tones and dressed with dusty pink drapes and peach floral arrangements, turning the arena into what insiders described as a fully reimagined wedding space.

Famous guests including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson were all seen arriving at the venue for the rehearsal dinner, which reportedly began at 6pm local time and hosted around 100 guests.

A police memo obtained by the New York Times indicated that Friday’s main celebration is expected to scale up dramatically, with around 1,000 guests anticipated for what is widely believed to be the wedding itself.

The report suggests the Friday event will begin with a cocktail hour on the venue’s sixth floor at 4pm, followed by a ceremony in the main arena around 5.30pm, before a reception later in the evening.

Security around Madison Square Garden has been significantly tightened, with streets closed off and large police cordons in place as preparations continue for what is expected to be one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings in recent memory.

Sources speaking to PEOPLE magazine described the transformation of the venue, with one insider saying: “I've never seen it look so different.”

Another added: “It looks very special. They have grass, carpets, canopies and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up but it's special.”

The event is also reported to include a strict black-tie dress code and a no-phones policy, ensuring maximum privacy for the couple and their guests.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani even weighed in on the rumours during a recent press conference, joking about the scale of events taking place in the city.

He said: “My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool.”

He later added: “We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one. We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”

Meanwhile, Page Six has reported that Swift and Kelce may have already legally married ahead of the weekend celebrations.

One source told the publication: “They are already married.”

The same report also suggested the couple may have previously exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Tennessee, where Swift moved with her family as a teenager while pursuing her early country music career.