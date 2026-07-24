Rock Jon Bon Jovi cuts Madison Square Garden show short as sinus infection forces early exit Jon Bon Jovi halted his Madison Square Garden show mid‑set after struggling with a sinus infection, telling fans he’ll “figure out how to reschedule” the curtailed performance. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Bon Jovi were forced to end their Madison Square Garden show early on Thursday night (23.07.26) after Jon Bon Jovi battled through a sinus infection onstage.

The rock veterans were in the middle of their eighth night of a nine‑show residency at the iconic New York venue when the singer’s condition worsened. The performance had already featured a surprise moment, with Train frontman Pat Monahan joining the group for a rendition of their 1986 classic Livin’ On a Prayer.

A representative for Bon Jovi told PEOPLE: “Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending. As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.”

According to the outlet, Jon addressed the crowd directly before stepping offstage and vowing to make it up to them.

He insisted: “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m going to figure something out okay, don’t [fear]. Just hang onto it, I’m going to figure out how to reschedule.”

Before leaving, he added: “I’m gonna have to cool it for a night. I feel great, I’ll see you again soon, bye bye.”

The Forever Tour comes after the singer underwent major vocal cord surgery in 2022.

Following the operation, the singer admitted he was worried he wouldn’t be able to perform live again - despite always carefully looking after his voice.

He told People back in June: “I’d often joked and said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose was my finger.

“I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn’t have any excesses. I’m a trained vocalist. I’ve practiced the craft.”

Thankfully, Jon worked with noted vocal coaches in the years following the surgery, and told People that he was “fully recovered”.

However, he did add that the recovery process took “longer than I’d ever expected” but said it “had to be right”, insisting he “never lost faith”.

The band’s MSG run is set to wrap on Sunday (26.07.26).

The Always group will then head across the pond to Scotland, Ireland and England. Their final UK show is scheduled for September 9 at London’s Wembley Stadium, where they will stage three concerts.