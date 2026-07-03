Pop Taylor Swift tipped to wear up to four wedding dresses as fashion world braces for feast for the eyes ceremony Fashion experts have predicted Taylor Swift could have four bridal looks during her and Travis Kelce's wedding. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift is getting married

Taylor Swift is expected to make multiple dramatic outfit changes on her wedding day with Travis Kelce, as fashion insiders predict the pop superstar could wear as many as four different dresses during the celebrations.

The 36-year-old singer is set to marry NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (03.07.26), with experts forecasting a full-scale fashion spectacle spanning ceremony, reception and beyond.

Industry figures say Swift’s big day is likely to showcase a series of carefully curated looks designed to highlight different moments of the event, with predictions ranging from two to four separate gowns.









Kelly Cook, CEO of David’s Bridal, told WWD that Swift’s wedding wardrobe could be one of the most talked-about in modern celebrity history.

She said: “We think she's going to be into multiple outfit changes. That's going to be potentially everything from the entrance dress to the ceremony dress, the reception dress and the exit dress.

“We're expecting multiple silhouettes - short and skimpy, romantic and old Hollywood glamour.”

Bridal designer Mark Ingram also suggested Swift may opt for fewer changes, but still deliver a highly theatrical fashion moment.

He told the publication: “It’s going to be a feast for the eyes. There are all kinds of bets on what she's going to wear ...

“This is really going to cause some excitement in the industry.”





According to WWD, one of the strongest rumours in fashion circles is that Swift may have chosen a custom design by Sarah Burton, the acclaimed designer behind the wedding gown worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, for her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

Burton, now creative director at Givenchy, is said to be among the frontrunners to have created Swift’s ceremony look.

Observers have also pointed to Swift’s recent appearance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 11, where she wore a Givenchy gown, as a possible subtle hint towards her wedding designer choice.

However, other reports suggest the winning look could instead come from Jonathan Anderson at Christian Dior, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming sources close to the fashion industry believe a Dior couture gown may take centre stage.

One insider told the publication: “Well-placed sources say the winning dress - the dress that will likely transition Taylor Swift to Mrs. Travis Kelce - is a custom couture gown by Jonathan Anderson of Christian Dior ...

“Now, might Swift switch it up and tie the knot in one of her many other bridal event looks? Sure. But if you’ve got a Jonathan Anderson Dior couture gown, why would you?”

With speculation intensifying, fashion insiders say the wedding is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched celebrity style moments in years, with designers competing to be part of what is expected to be a globally televised cultural event.