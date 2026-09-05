K-pop JISOO CLICK music video explained JISOO’s CLICK music video arrives with a deeply personal message for fans, built around a story that her label says symbolises the connection between the singer and the global community that has supported her. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

JISOO's CLICK music video is here and it holds a very special sentiment for her global fanbase.

Her label Blissoo explained: "The cinematic CLICK visual finds JISOO as the last sentient cyborg at a theme park forgotten by time. She keeps up her lonely duties - tearing tickets, sweeping pathways. Her solitary world begins to change when she discovers a damaged robotic teddy bear and carefully brings him back to life. Together, JISOO and the bear reactivate the abandoned park, awaken a community of forgotten toys and transform an empty world into one filled with movement, music and connection.

"At the heart of the story is the CLICK Bear, an important character to JISOO, who represents the presence of her fans who come from different countries, speak different languages and live different lives. By JISOO’s side throughout the video, the CLICK Bear represents the fans who continue to walk with her and the music and memories that connect them to her. One side reaches out. The other reaches back. When they meet, everything clicks into place."



