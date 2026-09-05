Rock Oasis producer Steven Knight explains why he believes Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited when they did Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger producer Steven Knight says Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited at the right moment, revealing how age, perspective and fan emotion shaped their comeback. SHARE SHARE Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger producer Steven Knight on why he thinks the Gallaghers reunited when they did

Steven Knight has opened up about why he believes Liam and Noel Gallagher chose to reunite when they did, suggesting time and perspective helped the brothers finally reconnect.

Speaking to The Times, the Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger producer said the pair - who put their lengthy feud to bed for the Oasis Live '25 tour last year - had reached a point in their lives where old tensions no longer carried the same weight.

Knight told the newspaper: “You start throwing all this crap away. In your twenties you’re so full of it, angry and easily offended. Then you get older and realise: all that’s left is who you really are.”

He said that during the reunion tour, it became clear the Gallaghers shared more similarities than differences: “And it became apparent, during the tour, that Noel and Liam are similar people. They’re both very funny and they speak the truth.”

Knight also noted that Oasis’ music had continued to grow in their absence, passed down through new generations despite the band not releasing or promoting material for years. He noted how Noel initially expected the reunited group to play arenas - until he saw the scale of demand.

The emotional impact of their return became obvious from the very first show in Cardiff in July. Knight recalled: “The second shock came when Liam and Noel first went out on stage at Cardiff and felt the emotion. People were in tears.”

Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger charts the band’s reunion, the global tour that followed, and the renewed connection between the Gallagher brothers after years apart.

The documentary will be released in select IMAX and cinemas on September 9 before streaming later this year on Disney+ internationally, and on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States.



