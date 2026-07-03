Travis Kelce laughs off viral AI wedding photo as Madison Square Garden transforms for Taylor Swift ceremony Travis Kelce has seen the funny side after an AI-generated image claiming to show him at his wedding to Taylor Swift began circulating online. SHARE SHARE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has seen the funny side after an AI-generated image claiming to show him at his wedding to Taylor Swift began circulating online, just as preparations for their reported Madison Square Garden ceremony reach fever pitch.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, who is set to marry Taylor Swift on Friday (03.07.26) in New York City, reacted with a string of crying laughing emojis after comedian Bert Kreischer shared a doctored image of the supposed wedding scene.

The image, posted on Instagram on Thursday (02.07.26), showed Kreischer standing between the couple in wedding attire. He captioned it: “The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot.”

Kelce quickly responded in good humour, while fans piled into the comments to tease the tight end about the upcoming nuptials, with one joking: “Dude, get ready for your wedding, what u doing here liking post! Don’t make Tay Tay wait.”

It remains unclear whether Kreischer is among the reported 1,000 guests expected at the star-studded celebration.









The viral moment comes as final preparations continue at Madison Square Garden, where the couple are expected to hold their wedding ceremony following a rehearsal dinner held at the same venue on Thursday night.

The arena has reportedly been completely transformed, with pink lighting, dusty rose drapes and peach floral arrangements turning the iconic sports and music venue into a lavish wedding setting.

Guests including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson were seen arriving throughout the day, while Swift is believed to have entered the venue discreetly via SUV.

Security around the area has been significantly tightened, with streets closed off and hundreds of police officers deployed as the New York City landmark hosts what is expected to be one of the most high-profile weddings in recent years.

Sources speaking to PEOPLE magazine described the transformation inside the venue, with one insider saying: “I've never seen it look so different.”

Another added: “It looks very special. They have grass, carpets, canopies and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up but it's special.”

Reports also suggest a strict black-tie dress code is in place for Friday’s ceremony, along with a no-phones policy for guests to maintain privacy.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani also weighed in on the buzz surrounding the event, joking at a press briefing during a heatwave that New Yorkers should “stay inside and stay cool” if they happen to be attending a wedding at Madison Square Garden.

He later added that the city is accustomed to major events and said he was excited to welcome global attention to New York, referencing the wedding alongside sporting and national celebrations taking place at the same time.

As anticipation builds, Kelce’s light-hearted response to the viral AI moment has only added to the growing sense of spectacle surrounding the couple’s big day.