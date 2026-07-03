Shakira scores major World Cup win with Dai Dai The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker is celebrating even before she co-headlines the first ever World Cup Final Halftime Show. SHARE SHARE Shakira is celebrating even before the World Cup final

Shakira is preparing for the World Cup final and she's just scored a massive win in the charts.

The 49-year-old pop megastar teamed up with Africa icon Burna Boy on Dai Dai, which was released on May 14 as the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Less than two months later, the powerful track has become the most-streamed song on Spotify globally, as well as topping the Billboard Global Chart for the week of June 30.

Dai Dai, which fuses Latin and pop rhythm with Nigerian afrobeat, was released in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Shakira has partnered with Global Citizen and FIFA to provide access to education for children in underserved communities.

Her royalties from Dai Dai are being donated to the Education Fund, while Sony Music had vowed to match the first $250,000 raised with a donation.

Even before its most recent success, the anthem has been making history.

The official music video has surpassed 296 million viewers, and the song itself has been streamed 500 million times around the world on digital platforms.





Shakira herself has surpassed 99 million monthly Spotify listeners, marking a new record for any Latin female artist in the streamer's history, while Dai Dai is charting in more than 56 countries.

On July 19, Shakira will join Madonna and BTS as co-headliners for the first ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker has a lot of history with the tournament, having written Waka Waka (This Time For Africa), which was the official song for the 2010 tournament, where she met soccer star Gerard Pique.

The couple, who split in 2022, went on to become parents to Milan, 13, and 11-year-old Sasha, meaning Shakira will always have fond memories of the song and the competition.

She recently told PEOPLE magazine: "That's why I call my kids the Waka kids; I think they were born because of that song.

"That song took me to the World Cup, the World Cup had an important impact in my life, and they were born — the best thing that has happened to me.

"Then in 2014, I was pregnant with Sasha, with my little one, and all of my fans, they saw me perform, and they're like, 'Shakira's pregnant.' And I was like a month pregnant — I was like two months maximum, but they know me so well."