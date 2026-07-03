Hip Hop/Rap Bob Vylan are suing the BBC for defamation Punk rap duo Bob Vylan have confirmed they are taking legal action against the BBC following the aftermath of their Glastonbury 2025 set. SHARE SHARE Bob Vylan are taking on the BBC

Bob Vylan are taking legal action against the BBC.

The punk rap duo, made up of frontman Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan, have confirmed they are suing the broadcaster for defamation following the fallout from their controversial set at Glastonbury in June 2025, which was streamed live on the BBC.

In the immediate aftermath, the broadcaster expressed regret for not pulling the live stream after vocalist Bobby led chants of "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".

On Friday (03.07.26) afternoon, the band wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram: "We have decided to take legal action against the BBC.

"In the immediate aftermath of our performance at Glastonbury 2025, The BBC wasted no time in placing labels upon us that did not, do not and never will fit.

"As a corporation that receives the majority of its funding from the public, it has disappointingly continued to prove how little it represents the interests of the people and our access to unbiased news and information.

"The BBC have attempted to silence those that oppose the heinous crimes taking place in Palestine, instead labelling them as anti-semitic, editing their speeches, removing their content and even blocking the release of documentaries that challenge the desired narrative of The BBC and its top brass.

"These responses are unacceptable. So seeing the opportunity to remind them the power of the people that they are attempting to silence, we had no choice but to take on this fight.

"In fact, we take great pleasure in serving them that reminder in court.

"Free Palestine and Justice for the Filton 25.

It's been reported that Bob Vylan are being represented by the same Belfast-based solicitor who represented Kneecap in a successful challenge against the UK government regarding a blocked arts grant.

In December 2025, it was confirmed that a police investigation into Bob Vylan's Glastonbury set had been dropped.

Avon and Somerset Police launched the inquiry after frontman Bobby Vylan led the crowd in chants including “death, death to the IDF” and “free, free Palestine” during the duo’s set.

The moment sparked widespread debate, with critics accusing the group of promoting hate speech and political leaders publicly condemning the broadcast.

Following the incident, they had their US visas revoked and a series of concerts cancelled.

Police said in December: “We have concluded, after reviewing all the evidence, that it does not meet the criminal threshold outlined by the CPS for any person to be prosecuted.

“No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidential for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”

They consulted with other forces across the UK, as well as hate crime leads at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and “an independent barrister”.

A statement continued: “We sought specific consideration around the words stated, in terms of the intent behind them, the wider context of how people heard what was said, case law and anything else potentially relevant, including freedom of speech.

“Consistently the advice we have received has highlighted fundamental evidential difficulties that cannot be ignored.

“The comments made on Saturday 28 June drew widespread anger, proving that words have real-world consequences.

“We believe it is right this matter was comprehensively investigated, every potential criminal offence was thoroughly considered, and we sought all the advice we could to ensure we made an informed decision.”