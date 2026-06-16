Latin Shakira believes her sons were born because of her World Cup anthem Waka Waka Shakira has opened up about her lifelong bond with the World Cup, revealing how her music, her children and some of her biggest career moments are all tied to football’s biggest stage. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Shakira believes her children were born because of her global smash Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) - the song that took her to the 2010 World Cup and changed the course of her life.

The 49-year-old singer, who has sons Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11, with ex‑partner and retired footballer Gerard Piqué, says her entire family story can be traced back to that one track.

She told People: “My history with [soccer] goes back to 2006 when I performed at the first World Cup with Wyclef, performed Hips Don’t Lie, and then again in 2010, which is when I met the father of my kids who was playing during that World Cup."

Shakira added: “That’s why I call my kids the Waka kids; I think they were born because of that song.

“That song took me to the World Cup and the World Cup had an important impact in my life. And they were born — the best thing that has happened to me.”

Shakira also reflected on her 2014 World Cup appearance, where she performed La La La (Brazil 2014) with Carlinhos Brown while secretly pregnant with Sasha.

She recalled: “In 2014, I was pregnant with Sasha, with my little one, and my fans, all of my fans, they saw me perform, and they’re like, ‘Shakira’s pregnant'.

“And I was like a month pregnant. I was like two months maximum, but they know me so well.”

Shakira insists the World Cup has a power nothing else can match, adding: “Every World Cup is something really magical.

“And I think this one is going to be all about bringing people together in this very sensitive moment in time, socially and politically.”

Shakira has already taken the stage at this year’s opening match, performing Dai Dai with Burna Boy - the official World Cup song.

But she’s also gearing up for a historic moment: the first‑ever World Cup Finals halftime show on July 18 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where she’ll co‑headline alongside Madonna and BTS.