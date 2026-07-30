Pop Olivia Rodrigo fans get a one‑day takeover as LEGO transforms London Rough Trade into an immersive Livies pop‑up LEGO is turning Rough Trade Denmark Street into a full Olivia Rodrigo experience for one day only to celebrate the launch of the new LEGO Editions collection. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Livies, assemble - London is about to get a full Olivia Rodrigo takeover.

To mark the arrival of the brand‑new LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection, the LEGO Group is flipping Rough Trade Denmark Street into an immersive pop‑up built entirely around Olivia’s universe.

For one day only, fans can walk straight into a record store reimagined through Olivia’s music, visuals and the new LEGO sets. Expect interactive photo ops, exclusive giveaways and hidden easter eggs tucked around the space for sharp‑eyed Livies to hunt down.

Visitors will also be among the first to see the LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection in person. The sets were created with Olivia herself and pull inspiration from defining songs, symbols and fan‑favourite moments across SOUR, GUTS and you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The pop‑up isn’t just for browsing - fans can get hands‑on throughout the day. There’s the chance to build a custom LEGO minifigure to take home, pose with giant LEGO installations inspired by Olivia’s world, flick through Olivia‑themed vinyl displays and enjoy live DJ sets celebrating her music.

And because Livies love a hidden detail, the space will be packed with references to Olivia’s lyrics and visuals, plus exclusive keepsakes and collectible giveaways available only at the event.

With free entry and plenty of interactive moments, the pop‑up is set to be the ultimate pre‑launch celebration before the LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection officially hits stores on August 1.





Event details:

Date: August 5

Where: Rough Trade, Denmark Street, London WC2H

Time: 10am – 6pm

Pricing: Free Entry



