K-pop Former ENHYPEN member makes his debut as EVAN with Ride or Die Former ENHYPEN member EVAN launches his solo career with Ride or Die. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Former ENHYPEN member EVAN has officially launched his solo career with Ride or Die.

The artist, formerly known as HEESEUNG, has delivered one of the standout K-pop tracks of the year so far, which sees him go in a hyperpop direction. A music video (below) landed alongside the track on Monday (22.06.26).

In a statement issued in March, BELIFT LAB said it had held “in‑depth discussions” with the members of ENHYPEN regarding the group’s future direction.

The label explained: “Through in‑depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that HEESEUNG has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it.”

The agency confirmed that JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JUNGWON and NI‑KI would continue as a six‑member act, adding: “This decision comes after extensive deliberation. We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, we hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG. ENHYPEN remains committed to sharing energetic performances with ENGENE. HEESEUNG will be preparing a solo album as an artist under BELIFT LAB.”

HEESEUNG addressed fans directly in a letter posted on Weverse, reflecting on his time with the group and explaining that he has been developing personal material for some time, but held back to avoid overshadowing ENHYPEN’s activities.



