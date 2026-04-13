Pop What did the menopause do to Tori Amos' voice? Cornflake Girl hitmaker Tori Amos has opened up on the changes that going through the menopause has had on her singing voice. SHARE SHARE

Tori Amos' voice has been permanently changed by the menopause.

The 62-year-old singer/songwriter can no longer reach the high notes that feature in many of her hits, such as Cornflake Girl, due to the "hormonal changes" caused by the end of fertility.

Tori has relearned how to sing many of her songs and embrace her new lower vocals.

In an interview with The Times newspaper: "I’m on the other side of it [menopause] - a chill hottie ... I’ve had to come to terms ... with the fact that through hormonal changes my range has changed. I said to myself, you adapt or you collapse."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tori also joked that is unable to stop making music and performing because she's not trained to do anything else.

Tori is set to release a new LP - her eighteenth studio album In Times of Dragons - next month and it features guest vocals from her 25-year-old daughter Natashya, who recently graduated from law school.

She told the publication: "I can’t do a whole lot. I’m virtually unemployable. Some of the builders that have been building the rehearsal shed [at her home in Cornwall], they can do all kinds of things."

Tori previously revealed she penned her first song when she was just three years old and taught herself to play the piano - insisting her musical abilities have just come naturally to her.

She told Reader's Digest magazine: "No one taught me how to play the piano. It’s just something I was able to do from a young age.

"Somehow I sat at the keyboard and I was playing it, without knowing why or how.

"People would act surprised, like, ‘What’s happening?’ but when you’re a child and you can do something, you don’t think, ‘How did that happen?’

"I must have been two-and-a-half when I started and I never questioned it. I wrote my first song when I was three. I can’t recall what it was called or what it was about but writing and playing were like breathing to me."

Tori and her husband, sound engineer Mark Hawley, now split their time between Florida and her adopted home of Bude in Cornwall, South West England.



