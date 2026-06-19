Pop Watch: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend reflects on public reaction to their relationship Olivia Wilde has reflected on the intense public reaction to her past relationship with Harry Styles, calling their time together “sweet, beautiful and domestic” while questioning why it provoked such strong feelings. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Olivia Wilde has spoken about the scrutiny surrounding her past relationship with Harry Styles, saying the reaction “did upset people” and that she is still trying to understand why it became so intense.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Don’t Worry Darling director said: “Oh, man. I don’t know, it really did upset people, though. It was crazy. I don’t know how much I understand it yet.” She added that the response reflected “something that we’ve done to women for a long time.”

The 42-year-old filmmaker said part of the attention stemmed from the public’s connection to the former One Direction star.

She explained: “It also had a lot to do with the personal relationship people had with him.

“He carries it with grace. I think that’s an enormous responsibility that all of those stars have to carry.”

Wilde described their time together as positive, calling it “the loveliest relationship, so so sweet and so beautiful and really, actually domestic and kind and lovely.”

Wilde and Styles, 32, dated for nearly two years before reportedly separating in November 2022. Styles is now in a relationship with 37-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz.



