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Reading and Leeds Festival unveils biggest-ever stage overhaul in its 37-year history
Reading and Leeds Festival has unveiled the biggest changes to its stages in the event's 37-year history.
Pepsi MAX presents Reading and Leeds Festival has announced major new plans for the on-site festival experience at both shows this summer, with a completely revamped stage layout that marks the biggest staging and arena overhaul in the festival’s 37-year history.
Synonymous with unforgettable weekends and always looking ahead to pioneer the next chapter in modern culture, this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival will see new stages each with their own distinct identities offering an experience never seen before.
The Grid
The home of the festival’s main stage, The Grid is where iconic headline moments happen. The greatest place to watch live music for the whole of summer, it’s a crowning platform that welcomes the biggest artists on the planet and those leading the way in the here and now. Expect to witness headliners Charli xcx, Fontaines D.C., Dave, Raye, Florence + The Machine and Chase & Status alongside Sombr, Skepta, Role Model, Loyle Carner (Reading only), Blossoms (Leeds only), Declan McKenna, Jade, Maisie Peters, Keo and more soundtracking The Grid this year, with Kasabian making history in Leeds as the first ever Thursday night headliner of Leeds Festival.
The Gallery presented by Budweiser
A brand new stage for 2026, The Gallery is an undercover immersive stage. Innovative LED screens, lighting and immersive production transform the entire space. The Gallery is ready to create iconic moments from Josh Baker, Geese, Kneecap, Skye Newman, Kettama and Holly Humberstone amongst others with Gunna, Chris Stussy and Viagra Boys adding to proceedings in Reading whilst Jamie Webster, The K’s and Rose Gray add to the lineup in Leeds.
The Warehouse
Previously announced, The Warehouse is a brand-new purpose-built home for dance music with viewing platforms behind the decks, plus huge screen production welcoming special sets from Skepta b2b Prospa, Hybrid Minds, Hedex, Silva Bumpa and Rossi, amongst others. Max Dean goes b2b with Luke Dean as well as Bou, in what will be the first ever custom built, experiential dance stage for Reading and Leeds.
The Ballroom
As the name might suggest, for the first time ever, Reading and Leeds Festival will have a transformed stage complete with unique chandeliers and draping that plays host to artists who are defining and dominating 2026. Mixing together genre, styles and moments - The Ballroom is primed for legendary breakthrough sets from YT, Florence Road, Niko B, Paris Paloma, Bassvictim, Overpass, SPEED, Frost Children, Bleech 9:3, Westside Cowboy, Chloe Qisha, Radio Free Alice, dexter in the newsagent, WHATMORE and Clementine Douglas amongst others.
The Canopy
New music has been at the core of Reading and Leeds Festival since the very beginning, and in 2026 The Canopy presents a stage dedicated to festival fans’ next favourite artists. A visually striking new design, the Canopy’s unique tri-span structure will play host to the likes of Violet Grohl, Villanelle, December 10, Camille Blackman, Kibo, Finessekid, Cruz Beckham and The Breakers and more.
The Yard (Reading Only)
The Yard will bring the industrial edge of alternative club culture. Situated in the open air, with shipping containers framing the space, The Yard will offer something completely different to any other stage at the festival.
These new stages are joined in Leeds Festival by the return of much-loved fan favourites LS23 (line-up for which was revealed last week and sits as one of the most popular late-night destinations) and Piccadilly Circus, with full programming to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Leeds Festival sits as the only opportunity for fans to still secure their spot at Reading and Leeds Festival this summer to experience the full weekend’s programming, and ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase now to avoid disappointment.
This year’s Reading Festival Weekend tickets are sold out with only limited Sunday Day Tickets left, available now at https://www.readingfestival.com/ with limited Leeds Festival tickets available at https://www.leedsfestival.com/.
PEPSI MAX PRESENTS READING AND LEEDS LINEUP A-Z:
* Reading only
~ Leeds only
1991~
4am Kru~
54 Ultra
Absolutely
Adéla
After
Alex Spencer
Alisha~
Amma
Arkayla~
Arthur Hill
bar italia
Basht.~
Bassvictim
Beth McCarthy
Betty
Bleech 9:3
Bou*
C100~
Camille Blackman
CamUKG~
Cardinals
Ceebo*
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Chloe Qisha*
Chris Stussy*
Clara La San
Clementine Douglas
CROSSY~
Cruz Beckham and the Breakers
Dave
Day We Ran
December 10
Declan McKenna
Delilah~
dexter in the newsagent
DJ EJ
Djammin
Duke Dumont
Dylan John Thomas~
Finessekid
Fliss*
Florence + The Machine
Florence Road
Florentenes~
Fontaines D.C.
Frost Children*
F3Miii
Garage Flower~
Geese
Gurriers~
Gunna*
Halfpint
Hamdi
Hedex
Holly Humberstone
Hybrid Minds
IN PARALLEL
[IVY]~
Jack Marlow~
JADE
James Marriott
Jane Remover*
JD Cliffe
Josh Baker
Joss Dean b2b Nafe Smallz*
Julia Wolf
Julian Fijma
Kasabian~
Keo
Kettama
Kibo
Kilu
KING BOOO!*
Kingfishr
Kneecap
Lamb
Lens~
Locky~
Loyle Carner*
Luuk Van Dijk*
M60~
Maisie Peters
Mall Grab
Max Dean b2b Luke Dean*
Meeshy
Megra~
Men I Trust*
Mulaa Joans
Niko B
Nine Vicious
Notion
Omar +
Osmosis Jones~
Overpass
Paris Paloma
People I've Met
Pretty Girl~
Pozzy
Radio Free Alice*
RAYE
Raynor
Riordan
Riria~
Role Model
Rose Gray~
Rossi.
Ruby Roberts
Sade Olutola
Saint Ludo
Say Now
Seb Lowe*
she's green
Silva Bumpa
SINN6R
Skepta
Skepta b2b Prospa*
Skepta b2b East End Dubs~
Skye Newman
Slayyyter
sombr
Sota
Soul Mass Transit System~
SPEED
The Clause~
The Guest List
The K’s~
The Lathums~
The Lilacs~
The North
Tommy Phillips*
Tooth
unpeople
Untitled
Viagra Boys*
Villanelle
Violet Grohl
Westside Cowboy
WHATMORE
YT
ZERO~