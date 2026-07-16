Rock Reading and Leeds Festival unveils biggest-ever stage overhaul in its 37-year history Reading and Leeds Festival has unveiled the biggest changes to its stages in the event's 37-year history. SHARE SHARE

Pepsi MAX presents Reading and Leeds Festival has announced major new plans for the on-site festival experience at both shows this summer, with a completely revamped stage layout that marks the biggest staging and arena overhaul in the festival’s 37-year history.

Synonymous with unforgettable weekends and always looking ahead to pioneer the next chapter in modern culture, this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival will see new stages each with their own distinct identities offering an experience never seen before.

The Grid

The home of the festival’s main stage, The Grid is where iconic headline moments happen. The greatest place to watch live music for the whole of summer, it’s a crowning platform that welcomes the biggest artists on the planet and those leading the way in the here and now. Expect to witness headliners Charli xcx, Fontaines D.C., Dave, Raye, Florence + The Machine and Chase & Status alongside Sombr, Skepta, Role Model, Loyle Carner (Reading only), Blossoms (Leeds only), Declan McKenna, Jade, Maisie Peters, Keo and more soundtracking The Grid this year, with Kasabian making history in Leeds as the first ever Thursday night headliner of Leeds Festival.





The Gallery presented by Budweiser

A brand new stage for 2026, The Gallery is an undercover immersive stage. Innovative LED screens, lighting and immersive production transform the entire space. The Gallery is ready to create iconic moments from Josh Baker, Geese, Kneecap, Skye Newman, Kettama and Holly Humberstone amongst others with Gunna, Chris Stussy and Viagra Boys adding to proceedings in Reading whilst Jamie Webster, The K’s and Rose Gray add to the lineup in Leeds.





The Warehouse

Previously announced, The Warehouse is a brand-new purpose-built home for dance music with viewing platforms behind the decks, plus huge screen production welcoming special sets from Skepta b2b Prospa, Hybrid Minds, Hedex, Silva Bumpa and Rossi, amongst others. Max Dean goes b2b with Luke Dean as well as Bou, in what will be the first ever custom built, experiential dance stage for Reading and Leeds.





The Ballroom

As the name might suggest, for the first time ever, Reading and Leeds Festival will have a transformed stage complete with unique chandeliers and draping that plays host to artists who are defining and dominating 2026. Mixing together genre, styles and moments - The Ballroom is primed for legendary breakthrough sets from YT, Florence Road, Niko B, Paris Paloma, Bassvictim, Overpass, SPEED, Frost Children, Bleech 9:3, Westside Cowboy, Chloe Qisha, Radio Free Alice, dexter in the newsagent, WHATMORE and Clementine Douglas amongst others.

The Canopy

New music has been at the core of Reading and Leeds Festival since the very beginning, and in 2026 The Canopy presents a stage dedicated to festival fans’ next favourite artists. A visually striking new design, the Canopy’s unique tri-span structure will play host to the likes of Violet Grohl, Villanelle, December 10, Camille Blackman, Kibo, Finessekid, Cruz Beckham and The Breakers and more.

The Yard (Reading Only)

The Yard will bring the industrial edge of alternative club culture. Situated in the open air, with shipping containers framing the space, The Yard will offer something completely different to any other stage at the festival.

These new stages are joined in Leeds Festival by the return of much-loved fan favourites LS23 (line-up for which was revealed last week and sits as one of the most popular late-night destinations) and Piccadilly Circus, with full programming to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Leeds Festival sits as the only opportunity for fans to still secure their spot at Reading and Leeds Festival this summer to experience the full weekend’s programming, and ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase now to avoid disappointment.

This year’s Reading Festival Weekend tickets are sold out with only limited Sunday Day Tickets left, available now at https://www.readingfestival.com/ with limited Leeds Festival tickets available at https://www.leedsfestival.com/.





PEPSI MAX PRESENTS READING AND LEEDS LINEUP A-Z:

* Reading only

~ Leeds only

1991~

4am Kru~

54 Ultra

Absolutely

Adéla

After

Alex Spencer

Alisha~

Amma

Arkayla~

Arthur Hill

bar italia

Basht.~

Bassvictim

Beth McCarthy

Betty

Bleech 9:3

Bou*

C100~

Camille Blackman

CamUKG~

Cardinals

Ceebo*

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Chloe Qisha*

Chris Stussy*

Clara La San

Clementine Douglas

CROSSY~

Cruz Beckham and the Breakers

Dave

Day We Ran

December 10

Declan McKenna

Delilah~

dexter in the newsagent

DJ EJ

Djammin

Duke Dumont

Dylan John Thomas~

Finessekid

Fliss*

Florence + The Machine

Florence Road

Florentenes~

Fontaines D.C.

Frost Children*

F3Miii

Garage Flower~

Geese

Gurriers~

Gunna*

Halfpint

Hamdi

Hedex

Holly Humberstone

Hybrid Minds

IN PARALLEL

[IVY]~

Jack Marlow~

JADE

James Marriott

Jane Remover*

JD Cliffe

Josh Baker

Joss Dean b2b Nafe Smallz*

Julia Wolf

Julian Fijma

Kasabian~

Keo

Kettama

Kibo

Kilu

KING BOOO!*

Kingfishr

Kneecap

Lamb

Lens~

Locky~

Loyle Carner*

Luuk Van Dijk*

M60~

Maisie Peters

Mall Grab

Max Dean b2b Luke Dean*

Meeshy

Megra~

Men I Trust*

Mulaa Joans

Niko B

Nine Vicious

Notion

Omar +

Osmosis Jones~

Overpass

Paris Paloma

People I've Met

Pretty Girl~

Pozzy

Radio Free Alice*

RAYE

Raynor

Riordan

Riria~

Role Model

Rose Gray~

Rossi.

Ruby Roberts

Sade Olutola

Saint Ludo

Say Now

Seb Lowe*

she's green

Silva Bumpa

SINN6R

Skepta

Skepta b2b Prospa*

Skepta b2b East End Dubs~

Skye Newman

Slayyyter

sombr

Sota

Soul Mass Transit System~

SPEED

The Clause~

The Guest List

The K’s~

The Lathums~

The Lilacs~

The North

Tommy Phillips*

Tooth

unpeople

Untitled

Viagra Boys*

Villanelle

Violet Grohl

Westside Cowboy

WHATMORE

YT

ZERO~







