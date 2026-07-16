Fcukers lead honours in AIM nominations The Association of Independent Music has unveiled the first nominees for the 2026 Independent Music Awards, celebrating a broad mix of established stars, emerging talent and influential independent labels ahead of September’s ceremony. SHARE SHARE The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has today revealed the nominees for the 2026 Independent Music Awards, with New York’s cheekily-titled electronic group Fcukers leading this year’s field with three nominations

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has today revealed the nominees for the 2026 Independent Music Awards, with New York’s cheekily-titled electronic group Fcukers leading this year’s field with three nominations.

Celebrating the artists, labels and releases shaping the future of independent music, the awards recognise the creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit which continue to define the UK's world-leading independent music sector.

This year’s nominees span globally renowned artists and the next generation of breakthrough talent, reinforcing the Independent Music Awards' reputation as the industry's definitive tastemaker awards.

Topping the nominations are Fcukers, whose acclaimed debut album Ö released on Ninja Tune has driven a remarkable breakthrough year, earning nominations for Best Independent Album (in association with Spotify), Best Independent Track (in association with Meta) and Independent Breakthrough (in association with Amazon Music).

Robyn’s celebrated return with her first album in eight years,Sexistential, sees the pioneering artist nominated in Best Independent Album and Best Independent Track, plus groundbreaking producer Arca also recognised in Best Independent Remix for her take on Sexistential’s title track.

A host of other artists receive two nominations apiece - neo-soul singer Jalen Ngonda (Daptone Records), rapper/producer Jim Legxacy (XL Recordings), R&B star Jorja Smith (FAMM), alternative rock duo Nova Twins (Marshall Records), electronic dance pop artist Romy (XL Recordings) and alternative R&B artist Tiana Major9 (+1 Records.)

They are joined by nominees including indie rock breakthroughs Geese (Partisan Records), avant-garde producer Arca, English seven-piece Fat Dog, singer-songwriter Mitski (Dead Oceans), Belfast dance duo BICEP (Ninja Tune), and genre-bending funk visionary Thundercat (Brainfeeder), with independent artists thriving across the full spectrum of genres.

The nominations underline the strength of the UK’s independent label community.

Young leads this year's field with five nominations across multiple categories, followed by XL Recordings and Ninja Tune with four.

FAMM and Marshall Records each receive three nominations, demonstrating the continued impact of independent labels in championing some of the world's most exciting artists.

Across six artist and release categories, this year’s shortlist spans established global stars, breakthrough talent and genre-defying innovators, reflecting the extraordinary breadth and ambition of today’s independent music scene.

The shortlisted categories announced on Thursday (16.07.26) were Best Independent Track – in association with Meta, Best Independent Album – in association with Spotify, Independent Breakthrough - in association with Amazon Music, Best Independent Mixtape/EP – in association with NOTION, Best Independent Remix and One To Watch – in association with BBC Music Introducing.

Gee Davy, CEO, AIM said: “We’re thrilled to share the first nominees list for the 2026 Independent Music Awards, showcasing just some of the broad spectrum of success and authenticity flowing from the UK’s independent music community. The array of artists and genres on display here demonstrates once again that the independent music sector is the most exciting, authentic and groundbreaking place in the industry.

“Following our 15th Anniversary edition of the Awards last year, we have a fresh new look and feel, reflecting the consistent evolution of the independent music sector. We look forward to sharing more new features at the ceremony at London's Roundhouse as we celebrate the success that comes from the collective strength of our mighty community.”

The Best Independent Record Store category will return this year, nominated by the public, allowing fans to have their say on the importance of these cultural hubs.

Additionally, the Best Live Performer category will once again invite the public to vote for their favourites.

The winners of the 2026 Independent Music Awards will be announced at The Roundhouse in London on 22 September, bringing together artists, labels and music industry leaders to celebrate another outstanding year for the UK’s world-leading independent music community.

AIM would like to thank its Annual Platinum Partners Amazon Music, Merlin and Meta for their continued support for the independent music community and the Independent Music Awards.

The full list of nominees are:

Best Independent Track - in association with Meta

DEBBY FRIDAY - Bet On Me (Sub Pop Records)

Fcukers - L.U.C.K.Y (Ninja Tune)

Genesis Owusu - Stampede (Ourness)

Jalen Ngonda - Doctrine of Love (Daptone Records)

Jim Legxacy - 3x (XL Recordings)

Jorja Smith - The Way I Love You (FAMM)

Nova Twins - Piranha (Marshall Records)

Robyn - Dopamine (Young / Konichiwa)

Romy - Love Who You Love (Young)

Tiana Major9 - Desire (+1 Records)

Best Independent Album - in association with Spotify

BICEP - TAKKUUK (Original Soundtrack) (Ninja Tune, EarthSonic)

Blawan - SickElixir (XL Recordings)

Fcukers - Ö (Ninja Tune)

Geese - Getting Killed (Partisan Records)

Mitski - Nothing’s About to Happen to Me (Dead Oceans)

Nova Twins - Parasites & Butterflies (Marshall Records)

Prostitute - Attempted Martyr (Mute)

Robyn - Sexistential (Young / Konichiwa)

SCALER - Endlessly (Black Acre)

Thundercat - Distracted (Brainfeeder)

Independent Breakthrough - in association with Amazon Music

Fat Dog (Domino Recording Co.)

Fcukers (Ninja Tune)

Jalen Ngonda (Daptone Records)

Tiana Major9 (+1 Records)

Ego Ella May (Believe UK)

Best Independent Mixtape/EP - in association with NOTION

Bricknasty - Blacks Law (FAMM)

Jim Legxacy - black british music (2025) (XL Recordings)

Naima Bock - Live in Toulon (Sub Pop Records)

Strandz - Diaspora Dance Music (Strandz Music)

TTSSFU - Blown (Partisan Records)

Best Independent Remix

If We Ever (High Contrast Remix) - Overmono (XL Recordings)

Love Who You Love (SHERELLE’s Intelligent Dyke Music Remix) - Sherelle, Romy (Young)

Sexistential (Arca’s Take) - Robyn (Young / Konichiwa)

The Way I Love You (TS7 Remix) - Jorja Smith, TS7 (FAMM)

You (Donae’O Remix) - House Gospel Choir and Donae’O (Swear Down Music)

One To Watch - in association with BBC Music Introducing

Ashaine White (Marshall Records)

Alewya (LDN Records)

Lauren Auder (untitled (recs))

Mandy, Indiana (Sacred Bones Records)

Native James (Saviour Music)