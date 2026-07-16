Rock Sir Mick Jagger says Sam Fender ‘might be really good’ for Stones collaboration The Rolling Stones frontman has praised Sam Fender’s songwriting and suggested the British star could join the band on stage, while also reiterating his desire to return to Glastonbury. SHARE SHARE Sir Mick Jagger has hinted he wants to collaborate with Sam Fender

Sir Mick Jagger has hinted he wants to collaborate with Sam Fender.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 82, made the remark while promoting the release of his band’s latest album Foreign Tongues, on which Sir Paul McCartney featured.

When asked what newer bands he recommended for his fans by the NME in an interview to plug the record: “I’ve had my Sam Fender moment lately. I thought People Watching was excellent, but I liked his earlier stuff too – Seventeen Going Under, there’s some good stuff on that album.”

And when asked what it is about Sam Fender’s music that you like: “It’s always the same when you hear songs for the first time. It’s just the general vibe and then the grooves. It’s rock music, you know, but his songs have good choruses – which is part of the game… I think a lot of the lyrics are really interesting too and reflective of his experience growing up.”

When Sir Mick’s perfect for an on-stage cameo at a Stones gig, maybe on Tumbling Dice: “Yeah, he might be really good for that.”

Sir Mick also said during his NME chat he wants The Rolling Stones to make a Glastonbury headline comeback.

As the iconic festival takes one of its “fallow years” to allow the land at Worthy Farm, Somerset – where it takes place – to rest, the singer replied when asked if the Stones wanted to play the event again when it returns in 2027: “It’s a difficult gig to do… the stage is very odd. It’s so disjointed, and you’re so far away from everyone.

“We normally have a 50-feet walkway, and we only had 10 (at Glastonbury.)

“I mean it is great when you look up the hill and you see everyone, it’s fantastic. There’s no doubt about it.”

Despite his complaints about the festival set-up, Sir Mick added: “Do I wanna do it again? Oh, I’ll say yes.”

When asked if his declaration means fans have not seen the last of the Stones on stage, Sir Mick responded: “Hopefully not. I don’t think there’ll be shows this year, but I hope to do some next year for the Stones.”

And when quizzed on why not this year, Sir Mick said about the Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards: “Keith couldn’t commit, and he wasn’t feeling so great about touring and everything. Which leads you on to the question of residencies… .”

When asked if he was hinting at a Las Vegas residence, Sir Mick clarified: “Well, no. I mean more like Harry Styles doing (multiple shows) in Amsterdam and London. But then he’s still touring though – he’s not just staying in one place.

“But we are gonna get live dates in for next year, hopefully… I’ll let you know when I know.”

The history of the Stones at Glastonbury is famously brief but monumental.

They have only played the festival once in their entire career, headlining the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, 29 June 2013.

Despite being a pillar of British rock for over 50 years, scheduling conflicts and tour timings kept them from ever appearing at Worthy Farm until 2013.

When festival co-founder Michael Eavis finally secured the band for Glastonbury's 43rd year, it became one of the most anticipated and celebrated events in UK festival history.

The Pyramid Stage field capacity was expanded to hold over 100,000 fans, drawing what was widely considered the biggest crowd in Glastonbury history.

The band, with an average age of 69 at the time, played an energetic two-and-a-half-hour set containing 20 songs.

Immediately after the gig, Michael Eavis called the performance “the high spot of 43 years of Glastonbury” and praised the Stones for delivering a flawless show.



