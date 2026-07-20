Indie Finn Wolfhard eyes Glastonbury set, recalls attending with Stranger Things co-stars without getting mobbed by fans Finn Wolfhard says he and Stranger Things co‑star Joe Keery managed to enjoy Glastonbury without attracting fan chaos. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard says he and his Stranger Things co‑star Joe Keery - better known to music fans as Djo - were able to wander around Glastonbury festival without being mobbed by crowds.

The 23‑year‑old actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit sci‑fi series, revealed to NME that he attended the festival with Keery and several other castmates.

He said: “Djo [Joe Keery from Stranger Things] was playing… and a bunch of my other Stranger Things friends were there too."

Despite their global fame, Wolfhard said the pair were left completely alone.

He said: “We didn’t get mobbed at all. It was amazing… [There seemed to be this] unspoken thing of: ‘OK, we’re all here together, let’s not bother so and so.’ Also, there’s always a better show to be watching - like, ‘we don’t care who you are!’ So that was really cool.”

Asked whether he’d like to perform at Glastonbury himself in 2027, Wolfhard didn’t hesitate.

He said: “That would be amazing."

Wolfhard has just released his latest solo album Fire From The Hip, written in the aftermath of Stranger Things wrapping production.

He explained that he chose to write about characters rather than himself.

He said: “I wrote a lot of these songs last year. I was experimenting with writing little stories, you know, songs that were less personal and more about people or characters.”

Loneliness is a recurring theme on the record, but Wolfhard insisted he’s doing fine.

He laughed: “Yeah, I’m alright. I’m not lonely with all the people in this room!”

He added that constant travel makes friendships both rewarding and complicated.

He said: “I guess I have a job where I’m constantly travelling and meeting different people… I’m living in a place for a few months and feel like I have a friend group – then have to leave.”

He also addressed the album’s country‑leaning sound.

Wolfhard said: "Yeah, the band that I play with… maybe they’re just folksy people. Two of them are from Kentucky, one is from Illinois… I also like listening to a lot of early Wilco and even the Stones. They have a lot of country elements to them.”