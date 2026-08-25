Rock Jack White offers £20 student tickets for London and Ireland dates on his 2026 tour Jack White is giving students the chance to see his 2026 UK and Ireland shows for just £20/€20 with limited, day‑of‑show box office tickets. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Jack White is giving students the opportunity to catch his upcoming UK and Ireland shows for the reduced price of £20/€20.

The musician has announced a special batch of budget tickets for select dates, available only to fans with valid student ID.

The offer applies to the London and Ireland shows, with tickets sold in person at the venue box office on the day of the concert. They’re strictly first‑come, first‑served, and each student can buy one ticket per ID.

White announced on social media: "Attention Students!!!

"A limited number of £20/€20 tickets will be available for the London and Ireland shows on the Jack White Live 2026 Tour.

"These tickets can only be purchased in-person at the venue’s box office on show day, and will be sold on a first come, first served basis with a valid student ID (1 ticket per student ID).

"Visit your local venue’s website for more info.

"#jackwhite #london #ireland."

The run, in support of his latest album Frozen Charlotte, includes London’s Eventim Apollo on Tuesday night (25.08.26), before heading to Bristol, Newcastle, Belfast, and Dublin.

Venues will provide further details on their websites, including opening times and entry requirements for the discounted tickets.



