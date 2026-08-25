Rock Johnny Marr takes aim at 'assholes with dodgy views' on new song It’s Time Johnny Marr has dropped his new single It’s Time, a defiant protest track from upcoming album The Age Of Everything, and he’s not holding back about who it’s aimed at. SHARE SHARE Credit: Andrew Cotterill

Johnny Marr has released his new single It’s Time - and he isn’t mincing words about its target.

The former Smiths guitarist says the track is aimed at “a**holes with dodgy views,” setting a confrontational tone for his next album The Age Of Everything, out October 2.

Speaking about the track, he said:“It's Time is my way of singing about some worldly issues but finding defiance, in idealism. I wanted a lyric that matched the exuberance of the music but is actually about resisting cynicism and corruption: ‘Everybody ain't making it, change the weather and breaking it. Mobilise to know the truth. Open eyes to know the truth.’ I guess it's about the a**holes with dodgy views.”





It’s Time follows Spin, the album’s wired‑up lead single, which arrived earlier this summer with a video shot in Manchester and July's Ophelia.

Marr has described The Age Of Everything as his “most cathartic” record yet, shaped by the overload and anxiety of modern life.

In a previous statement, he explained: “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

Rather than keeping the new material under wraps, Marr tested much of the album live across the East Coast of North America in late 2025, debuting half the songs on stage before recording them. He says the immediate crowd reaction “turbo‑charged” the project and helped shape its themes.

The Age Of Everything arrives on CD, black vinyl, limited red vinyl and a three‑colour splatter edition from Marr’s official store.