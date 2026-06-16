Indie Johnny Marr announces his 'most cathartic' album yet, The Age Of Everything Johnny Marr has unveiled his new album The Age Of Everything, out October 2, alongside the release of its high‑energy lead single Spin. SHARE SHARE Johnny Marr will release his new solo album The Age Of Everything on October 2

Johnny Marr has unveiled his new album, The Age Of Everything, his "most cathartic" work to date.

The album, out October 2, arrives with a punchy lead single called Spin, a frantic, wired‑up blast of guitars and anxiety with an “urgent opening statement”.

The track, accompanied by a music video (below) shot in Manchester, sets the tone for a project he says was born out of "overwhelm" caused by technology.

He said in a statement: “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

Rather than hiding away in a studio, Marr road‑tested much of the album live across the East Coast of North America in late 2025 - a bold move that saw fans hearing half the set for the first time in real time.

It was the direct feedback from his audiences that “turbo‑charged” the songs about how people interpret the world, and how they choose to move through it.

As well as a new record, Marr is playing his biggest solo shows of his career, including a massive homecoming at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 9.

He will follow that up with a headline night at London’s Wembley Arena on October 24. Before that, he’ll warm up with two intimate dates in Leeds and Liverpool, with fans who pre‑order the album getting first access to tickets.

The Age Of Everything lands on CD, black vinyl, limited red vinyl and a special 3‑colour splatter edition from Marr’s official store.

The album marks his fifth solo record, following 2022's Fever Dreams Pts 1–4.





The Age Of Everything tracklisting:

1. Spin

2. Beyond The Rain

3. It’s Time

4. How Come

5. Ophelia

6. That Feeling

7. In And Out Of Love

8. Just Once More

9. Fire With Fire

10. All In A Life



