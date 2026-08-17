K-pop Stray Kids tie Taylor Swift in Billboard chart record with ninth straight US No.1 album Stray Kids have landed their ninth consecutive Billboard 200 chart‑topper with THIS AND THAT, matching Taylor Swift’s record for the most No.1 albums of the 2020s. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Stray Kids have scored their ninth consecutive No.1 album on the US Billboard 200 chart, with THIS AND THAT debuting at the top spot and placing the group alongside Taylor Swift as the acts with the most chart‑toppers of the decade.

Stray Kids first hit No.1 in the US with ODDINARY back in 2022, and every album they’ve released since has also opened at the top of the Billboard 200 - a run that includes MAXIDENT, 5‑STAR, 樂‑STAR, ATE, 合 (HOP), KARMA and DO IT.

Their newest album, THIS AND THAT, extends that run to nine - a milestone that now ties them with Swift, who has also claimed nine No.1 albums in the 2020s.

The K-pop boy band are currently on their Run It World Tour, which kicked off in Seoul, South Korea, on July 25, and is set to conclude in Singapore on March 7, 2027.