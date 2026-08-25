Pop Janet Jackson allegedly ‘planning her own film’ after snubbing Michael biopic Janet Jackson is reportedly exploring a film project of her own after deciding not to get involved with the blockbuster Michael biopic. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Janet Jackson is said to be considering a film project of her own after choosing not to appear in Michael, the blockbuster biopic about her late brother.

Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael in the film, hinted at her plans during his new GQ Middle East cover story, revealing she has been quietly developing ideas behind the scenes.

He said: “I don’t want to speak too early, but Janet has ideas of maybe doing her own film. So having someone portrayed in this and then choosing a different actor for her own is just…”

Meanwhile, Ne‑Yo recently revealed he was consider getting either Jaafar or Janet to record unreleased Michael songs he worked on.

The R’n’B singer appeared on the Zach Sang Show last month and confirmed he still has “six to eight” tracks created with the King of Pop for a planned comeback album.

The pair worked closely on the material, but the songs never made it past demo stage before Jackson’s death in 2009.

Ne‑Yo said: “They are sitting in my archive, waiting for me to figure out what the hell I'm gonna do with them. I’ve been given some really good ideas.”

One suggestion is for Jaafar - who has been widely praised for his portrayal of Michael - to record the songs.

Ne‑Yo admitted the idea surprised him: “Somebody said, ‘Why don’t you give them to Jaafar?’ And I’m like, ‘That’s not a bad idea.’”

Another option is Janet herself, who remains active and touring. Ne‑Yo said: “Give them to Janet? She’s still doing stuff. That’s not a bad idea, either.”

But every time he leans toward a decision, he says something stops him.

He admitted: “The second I think, ‘okay, I’m gonna do something,’ it just feels wrong.”

Part of the dilemma is that the demos only contain Ne‑Yo’s vocals - something he says makes releasing them under his own name feel inappropriate.

He said: “It doesn’t feel right for me to put them out as mine. Because I wrote them for him. Doesn’t necessarily feel right for me to give them to anybody else, because I wrote them for him.”

Ne‑Yo recalled how closely they worked together, with Michael giving detailed notes on every draft: “He wrote them with me, basically. I’d send him something, and he’d call me and go, ‘I really like the second verse… maybe reverse the verses.’ We did that for roughly six songs.”

The plan was to record the tracks after the This Is It tour - but Jackson died before they could enter the studio.

He recounted: “He goes off, starts rehearsing… and then he passes. We didn’t get a chance to actually cut them.”