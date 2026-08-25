Metal Live Review: What did an All Points East festival newcomer think of Deftones' biggest ever UK concert? Contact Music's Alex Hamilton goes on a genre-amorphous journey at London’s Victoria Park for All Points East presents Outbreak Fest, what did this APE newcomer make of it? SHARE SHARE Credit: Clemente Ruiz / @clemente_310

Last Sunday night (23.08.26), Sacramento alternative metal icons Deftones headlined All Points East presents Outbreak Fest at London's Victoria Park, playing their biggest ever headline UK show. And they reminded everyone why they were one of the most electrifying metal bands of the '90s and still remain as relevant as ever.

What is clear is that Deftones have crossed the generations, as I enter the East London park, the eclectic crowd contains young and old and countless T-shirts celebrating the history of metal and grunge, from the obligatory Nirvana tees to shirts paying tribute to the headliners' 1997 album Around the Fur.

The 50,000-strong crowd is filling up quickly in the London sunshine, and I am immediately struck with a combination of awe and excitement, leading me straight to the nearest act, Clarion, best known for their 2024 viral single Hello Juliet. I linger near the back of an already full crowd, taking in the music, awestruck by singer Saya Oliva's stage presence.

The band have fans moshing to every track before building to a crescendo with Hello Juliet, with the crowd reaching their loudest and most energetic yet. Clarion provided a phenomenal start to Outbreak for me. Who to watch next?

I make my way back to the X-stage to watch singer-and-rapper Ecca Vandal. Having never heard any music by the alt-rocker from Australia, I don't know what to expect, but she does not disappoint. Ecca and her band give a captivating and energetic performance, while the drummer drives the band on with his intensity and flashy fills. I'll be streaming Ecca Vandal from now on.

Ecca Vandal brought the energy to Victoria Park / Credit: @rubyboland





After the dust has settled, next on the list is Tooth, who will also be heading to Reading Festival. My expectations for their set are exceeded by a mile. Singer Tom Pollock's outstanding voice and passion while singing are what grab my attention the most, hooking me in and drawing me further towards the front of the crowd, with each song seemingly better than the last. The energy definitely peaks towards the end of their set, though, with the most notable part being their amazing performance of an unreleased song, Waiting for Snow. Mosh pits break out in the crowd, with everybody unanimously erupting for the song. I'll be checking them out again at Reading that's for sure.

Metal, grunge and emo are the order of the day, but Outbreak Fest has acts from across the musical genres. It's time to check out EsDeeKid, a viral sensation on TikTok due to people believing that Dune actor Timothée Chalamet was secretly the person behind the mask before he debunked the theory himself by appearing with the rapper in the 4 Raws video.

EsDeeKid performing at All Points East presents Outbreak Fest / Credit: Bethan Miller Co





His viral fame means EsDeeKid draws the biggest crowd of the festival so far, with people spilling out of the tent. EsDeeKid delivers fun and energy, and the crowd is bouncing and rapping along to tracks like Phantom and LV Sandals. He does rely on a backing track and the crowd to carry his raps, but this is 2026, right? Does it matter?

Finally, the time has come for headliners Deftones to take to the stage. There are Deftones T-shirts left, right and centre, with the crowd showing their support for the alt metal legends.

Singer Chino Moreno and the rest of the band finally walk out on stage, and the cheers are deafening. Chino takes a moment to soak it all in and utters just two words to sum up how he feels: "Holy s***!"

The band open with Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) and, with T-shirts dedicated to their second LP Around the Fur all around, their decision to play the title track next is a masterstroke, as proven by the spontaneous outbreak of mosh pits.

The energy is like nothing I have ever seen before, and it never falters, with the crowd going wild for every single song of the 95-minute set. Gen Z favourites Feiticeira and Rocket Skates spawn mass hysteria, but Deftones also prove their new music is as vital as their '90s classics as they deliver a handful of tracks from last year's 10th studio album, Private Music, including Infinite Source and Milk of the Madonna.

My Own Summer (Shove It) - from Around the Fur - is my personal favourite song of the set, with the intense nature of the song mixing perfectly with the hyped-up crowd who just can't get enough, screaming their lungs out to the chorus.

Deftones singer Chino Moreno at All Points East presents Outbreak Fest / Credit: Clemente Ruiz / @clemente_310





Frontman Chino takes another moment on stage to tell the fans just what this night in London means to the band.

He says: "What a f****** wonderful day today. So much good music, so many beautiful faces. And it's Sunday night, go figure. You guys are awesome, thank you so much."

Deftones deliver an electrifying encore of Cherry Waves, Lotion and 7 Words, surely the angriest song on their 1995 debut LP Adrenaline, with Chino jumping down to high-five and hug those who have braved it out at the very front of the heaving crowd.

I, along with the tens of thousands at Victoria Park, leave with ears ringing from the alt-metal masterclass delivered by Deftones.





Deftones All Points East presents Outbreak Fest setlist:

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

Around the Fur

My Mind Is A Mountain

Feiticeira

Swerve City

Mascara

Rocket Skates

Risk

Rosemary

Tempest

Locked Club

Sextape

Infinite Source

Entombed

Xerces

Korea

Change (In the House of Flies)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Milk Of The Madonna

Encore:

Cherry Waves

Lotion

7 Words



















