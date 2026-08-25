Pop Olivia Rodrigo drops new track serena joy worldwide ahead of her Daisy Chain Fields festival Olivia Rodrigo has released serena joy globally after its exclusive CD debut in Orange County, arriving just days before her sold‑out Daisy Chain Fields festival. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Olivia Rodrigo has unleashed her new track serena joy worldwide - a week after fans in Orange County were the first to hear it via an ultra‑limited CD release at Analog Records.

The one‑store drop sparked a rush of locals eager to grab the track ahead of Rodrigo’s sold‑out Daisy Chain Fields festival on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine.

The song, written with longtime collaborator Dan Nigro during sessions for her third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, channels punk‑charged angst and protest energy.

Its arrival coincides with the festival’s all‑women lineup and its mission to support women and girls through nonprofit partnerships. A portion of net proceeds from serena joy will go directly to the Daisy Chain Fields Fund.

Rodrigo’s choice to debut the track physically at a single indie shop was a nod to the Orange County community hosting the festival - and another show of support for independent record stores.

Earlier this year, nearly 200 shops across the US held midnight events for her album launch, marking the biggest Record Store Day‑organised midnight sale in at least a decade.

With serena joy now available everywhere, fans worldwide can finally hear the track before Rodrigo performs it live for the first time at Daisy Chain Fields on Saturday.

Stream serena joy on all major platforms now HERE.