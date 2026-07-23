Rock Jonathan Davis marries Brittany Parisi in a Botticelli‑inspired ceremony after “dream” proposal in Florence Jonathan Davis and Brittany Parisi say their Florence‑themed wedding was a “perfect fairy tale”, built around the moment he proposed in front of Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus. SHARE SHARE Credit; Avalon

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has taken wedding romance to theatrical heights, marrying Brittany Parisi in a ceremony built around the exact moment he asked her to marry him - a proposal staged beneath Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus.

The couple exchanged vows on July 3 at The Neighborhood Church of Palos Verdes in California, describing the day as “a perfect fairy tale”. The pair chose Renaissance art as their guiding theme, honouring the Florence museum visit that changed their lives.

Parisi told PEOPLE she had no idea Davis was planning a proposal when they arrived in Italy.

She said: “We had the sweetest little room overlooking a magical, lit‑up carousel.

“I was already on cloud nine - sitting in the sun with my coffee, my gelato, and my rock star boyfriend - when he surprised me with a trip to a museum I’d always dreamed of visiting.”

A lifelong devotee of Italian history, she was already emotional before they reached the iconic painting.

She said: “When we stopped in front of The Birth of Venus and I looked over to see Jon down on one knee asking me to marry him, it honestly felt like a dream.

“I can’t imagine a more thoughtful or more perfect proposal.”

Wedding designer Michele Fox Gott used that moment as the blueprint for the entire event, pulling the soft, pastel tones of Botticelli’s masterpiece into the floral arrangements and décor.

Davis’ only request was that Parisi’s vision came first - insisting the only thing that matters is “being with my best friend, who brings out my best qualities, forever.”

Among the guests were Davis' Korn bandmates James “Munky” Shaffer, Brian Welch, Ra Diaz and Ray Luzier.

The Freak on a Leash rocker - who donned a kilt - walked down the aisle to award‑winning bagpiper Aaron Shaw in homage to his Scottish ancestry and his own love of performing the wind instrument.

Parisi arrived with the soundtrack of a string quartet flown in from Las Vegas, who performed Pachelbel’s Canon in D and Wagner’s Bridal Chorus.







