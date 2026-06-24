K-pop K‑Pop icons BTS announce their first gaming venture BTS are taking a leap into gaming with a new Nex Playground collaboration that turns the group’s music into a full‑body, motion‑powered experience for fans. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BTS have confirmed their first‑ever move into the gaming world through a new partnership with the motion‑based home console Nex Playground.

The Nex Playground - which debuted in the US at the end of 2023 - has quickly built a following thanks to its controller‑free, motion‑tracking system, drawing comparisons to the Xbox Kinect and Nintendo Wii.

The device focuses on physical activity and currently features more than 60 games aimed at getting players moving.

Later this year, the platform will introduce a dedicated BTS experience inside the rhythm title Starri.

An official announcement teased: “Using Nex Playground’s controller-free, motion-tracking technology, players will interact with BTS’ music through full-body gameplay.”

The new mode is designed to turn living rooms into an immersive celebration of the band’s music, giving fans a fresh way to connect with their favourite songs.

HYBE, the company behind BTS, said the collaboration opens up a new avenue for fans to engage with the group.

A spokesperson said: “Playground’s active play platform offers global audiences of all ages an innovative way to engage with our artists.

“As the first dedicated artist experience on the platform, this partnership represents an exciting new way to connect music, play, and fandom.”

The gaming collaboration comes amid the group's record-breaking ARIRANG world tour, which resumes in Madrid, Spain, on June 26.