Rock Primal Scream announce XTRMNTR UK tour with full‑album performances and a return to the Barrowland Primal Scream will take XTRMNTR on the road this September, performing the album in full across a newly announced UK headline tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Adam Peter Johnson

Primal Scream are set to bring one of their most explosive records back to the stage, announcing The XTRMNTR Tour — a run of UK headline dates that will see the band perform their landmark album in its entirety.

The tour opens with a two‑night homecoming at Glasgow’s Barrowland on September 3 and 4, before heading to Newcastle’s NX, Nottingham’s Rock City, Manchester’s New Century Hall, Bristol’s Electric and wrapping at HERE at Outernet in London on 15 September.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday (17.04.26) via primalscream.net.

The announcement follows huge fan demand after the group’s 25th‑anniversary performance of XTRMNTR at London’s Roundhouse last year.

The 2026 dates arrive hot on the heels of the band’s Come Ahead world tour, which saw them play major venues and festivals across the UK, Europe, South America, Japan and Australia.

Their 12th studio album Come Ahead earned widespread acclaim from critics.

Primal Scream are also preparing The Bunker Trilogy, a series of expanded reissues celebrating three of their most experimental albums — Vanishing Point, XTRMNTR and Evil Heat.

Further details will follow soon.

Meanwhile, frontman Bobby Gillespie continues a prolific streak outside the band, from his award‑winning memoir Tenement Kid to collaborations with Paul Weller, Jehnny Beth, Paranoid London, The Limiñanas and more, as well as composing his first film soundtrack.

2026 XTRMNTR UK Tour dates:

September 3 – Glasgow, Barrowland

September 4 – Glasgow, Barrowland

September 8 – Newcastle, NX

September 9 – Nottingham, Rock City

September 11 – Manchester, New Century Hall

September 13 – Bristol, Electric

September 15 – London, HERE at Outernet