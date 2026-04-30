Pop What did a Gemini man teach Billie Eilish about astrology? Billie Eilish never believed in astrology until she dated a "Gemini man" who had all the personality traits associated with the star sign. SHARE SHARE Billie Eilish believes in astrology

Billie Eilish says dating a Gemini man completely changed her mind about astrology - and she’s never looked at star signs the same way since.

The 24-year-old singer admitted she once dismissed zodiac discussions entirely, but her perspective shifted after dating someone whose personality closely matched the typical traits associated with Geminis.

Speaking in an Ask Me Anything interview with ELLE, Billie said: “Here’s the thing about astrology. That s*** is real - s*** is true.

“If somebody brought it up, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, please shut the f*** up.'

“I met a Gemini man and I dated his a** and then I believed in astrology. Since then, no matter what, without a doubt, I can recognise a Gemini from a mile away."

Despite her newfound belief, the romance seemingly didn't end on a positive note, with the Bad Guy hitmaker drawing a clear distinction between her views on different Geminis.

She said: “Girl Geminis? Amazing, [they’re] life of the party, my favourite people in the world. Male Geminis? Go to hell."

Billie, whose birthday falls on December 18, is a Sagittarius and insisted she strongly identifies with the traits commonly linked to her own sign.

She said: “Here's the real conception about Sagittarius, not misconception.

“Loud, stubborn, obnoxious, bossy, funny, insane, sexy, good in bed… yeah, kinda flaky also. A little flaky. I’m working on it.”

The singer also opened up about her superstitious tendencies, explaining that she takes such beliefs seriously due to her personal experiences.

She said: “As a person with OCD, I believe in every superstition, so do not tell me any superstition that I don't already know because I can't get into that, I can't take any risks."

Elsewhere in the interview, Billie admitted she recently surprised herself by binge-watching all six seasons of the HBO series Girls in just one week while reorganising her closet.

She said: “I watched all of Girls in one week while I redid my closet, which I was kind of horrified I did, but I really had to redo my closet. And so I had a little companion."

The Birds of a Feather singer is currently promoting her new concert movie Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), which she co-directed alongside filmmaker James Cameron.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Cameron praised Billie’s creative vision and work ethic.

James said: “I came to admire and respect her drive as an artist. How she manifests her artistic goals, not just to create beautiful music, but also to be a great performer.

“She was really the architect and creative guiding force on her show. She had conceived it so she would be in the center of the audience and play to all four quadrants.”