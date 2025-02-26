The Enemy tease new music as they embark on UK tour this autumn Indie rock band The Enemy are hitting the road later this year and will test out new music at the gigs. SHARE SHARE Indie rock band The Enemy to test out new music at upcoming UK tour

The Enemy have announced a UK tour.

The indie rock trio will kick off the 12-night run on October 10 at the O2 Academy in Oxford, with further dates in Margate, Cardiff, London, Wolverhampton, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Hull, Nottingham, ending with a hometown show in Coventry on November 14.

The band - comprising Tom Clarke, Andy Hopkins and Liam Watts - said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to be on tour later this year, back in some of our all time favourite venues.”

They last toured the UK in 2024 on the ‘Indie Til I Die’ tour.

Fans will also get to hear the live debuts of some new music they've been working on at the upcoming gigs.

Although The Enemy have said they are actively writing and recording their fifth studio album, little is known about the project.

Their last studio effort was 2015's ‘It’s Automatic’.

Their Instagram post continued: “We’ll be trying out new material for the first time in years ahead of the new album we’ve been making, we’re all really excited to be throwing in some new tunes and seeing what you think as the record nears completion!”

The Enemy disbanded in 2016 due to a lack of “support and exposure from radio".

The trio resurfaced for a reunion tour in 2022 and teased plans for new music last year.

In a statement, frontman Clarke said: “The plan is to experiment with some of the new tunes, maybe different ones on different shows to see how the crowds react and which ones connect with fans.”

General sale tickets will be available on Friday (28.02.25) at 10am.





The Enemy's 2025 tour dates:

Oct 10 - Oxford, England - O2 Academy

Oct 11 - Margate, England - Dreamland

Oct 16 - Cardiff, Wales - University Great Hall

Oct 17 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

Oct 18 - Wolverhampton, England - Wulfrun Hall

Oct 30 - Sheffield, England - Leadmill

Oct 31 - Leeds, England - Beckett Students’ Union

Nov 1 - Manchester, England - New Century

Nov 6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

Nov 7 - Hull, England - Asylum

Nov 8 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

Nov 14 - Coventry, England - HMV Empire