Rock The Strokes announce massive world tour The Strokes have unveiled a huge run of North American, UK, European and Japanese shows ahead of the release of their new album Reality Awaits. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

The Strokes have announced a sprawling world tour that will take them across North America, the UK, Europe and Japan from June through the autumn.

The run includes some of the band’s biggest venues in years, with two nights booked at Red Rocks, a headline stop at London’s O2 Arena, Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre, Paris’ Accor Arena and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.

A rotating cast of guests — including Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron and ÖLÜM — will join them at select shows.

Presales open on April 15, with general sale following on April 17 via the band’s official site. Fans in North America will need to register ahead of time to access the artist presale, a move that mirrors the high‑demand rollouts seen across recent major tours.

The announcement lands just as the New York icons wrap their first Coachella weekend and prepare for a packed festival season that includes headline slots at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Japan’s Summer Sonic 2026.

It also arrives ahead of their seventh studio album Reality Awaits, out June 26.

The band recently previewed the record with its first single Going Shopping, marking their first new music since 2020’s acclaimed LP The New Abnormal.

Recorded in Costa Rica with Rick Rubin before being finished in studios around the world, Reality Awaits signals the next chapter for a band whose early 2000s output helped define modern indie rock.

The Strokes' 2026 tour dates:

June 12—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 15—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

June 17—Chicago, IL—United Center*

June 19—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

June 21—Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre*

June 23—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

June 26—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

June 27—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

July 12—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront☨

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 15—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

July 17—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡

July 19—Saint Paul, MN—Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

July 23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

August 8—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

August 14—Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

August 15—Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

August 22—Pasadena, CA—Just Like Heaven

August 25—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 27—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

August 28—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

September 12—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

September 13—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

September 17—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

September 18—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

September 20—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

October 6—London, U.K.—The O2§

October 11—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome§

October 13—Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome§

October 15—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena§

October 17—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena§

October 20—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi§

October 22—Paris, FR—Accor Arena§

October 25—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena§

October 26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live§

October 28—Dublin, IE—3Arena§

*with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨with Hamilton Leithauser

‡with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

†with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron