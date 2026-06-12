Indie Razorlight announce 20th anniversary tour Razorlight will celebrate 20 years of their hit second album with a major UK, Ireland and European tour this autumn. SHARE SHARE Credit: Charles Henri Belleville

Razorlight are hitting the road once again - this time to mark two decades since their self‑titled second album turned them into one of Britain’s biggest guitar bands.

The record, released in 2006, became a defining moment for the four‑piece, going five times platinum, topping the UK charts and delivering a Number 1 single, while propelling Johnny Borrell and the band into the mainstream.

Now, the classic lineup will perform the album in full on a newly announced tour spanning Europe, the UK and Ireland.

The run begins on October 22 with European dates before landing in the UK on November 26 in Glasgow.

From there, the band will play Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, London, Bristol and Belfast, before wrapping up in Dublin on December 14.

Tickets go on general sale Friday June 19 at 9am, with pre‑sales opening June 17 at 9am via razorlightofficial.com.

Support across the tour comes from rising punk‑leaning siblings The Molotovs, who recently scored a UK No. 3 album.

The December 4 Wembley date will also feature The K’s, who will accompany the band on their European leg.

Fans can expect the full Razorlight experience, with the band performing the album’s biggest tracks - including In The Morning, Before I Fall To Pieces and I Can’t Stop This Feeling I’ve Got - alongside fan‑favourite deep cuts such as Hold On, Who Needs Love and Kirby’s House.

Reflecting on the era, Borrell said the album “started to sound like a greatest hits,” adding that his writing partnership with Andy Burrows at the time felt like “falling in love… we just couldn’t stop writing.”

Their last tour brought the original lineup back together after years apart, marking a renewed sense of harmony and creative spark - especially for Borrell and Burrows, who have rebuilt a partnership that was once badly strained.

Two decades on, Razorlight continue to resonate with a new generation, pulling in more than 1.6 million monthly Spotify listeners and boasting a catalogue that includes a UK No. 1 album, three UK Top 5 records, two multi‑platinum releases and eight Top 20 singles.

Razorlight 20th anniversary tour dates:

October 23, 2026 – Kägelbanen, Stockholm, Sweden

October 25, 2026 – Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland

October 27, 2026 – John Dee, Oslo, Norway

October 28, 2026 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

October 30, 2026 – Kantine, Cologne, Germany

October 31, 2026 – Mühle Hunziken, Rubigen, Switzerland

November 1, 2026 – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

November 3, 2026 – Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

November 4, 2026 – Technikum, Munich, Germany

November 5, 2026 – Simm City, Vienna, Austria

November 7, 2026 – Kammgarn, Schaffhausen, Switzerland

November 8, 2026 – Trianon, Paris, France

November 10, 2026 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

November 11, 2026 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 13, 2026 – Rolling Stone Beach Festival, Germany

November 14, 2026 – Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlin, Germany

November 15, 2026 – Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy

November 17, 2026 – Moon, Valencia, Spain

November 18, 2026 – Wolf, Barcelona, Spain

November 20, 2026 – Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

November 26, 2026 – O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

November 27, 2026 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

November 28, 2026 – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

November 30, 2026 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

December 1, 2026 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

December 3, 2026 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

December 4, 2026 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

December 5, 2026 – The Prospect Building, Bristol, UK

December 8, 2026 – Hedon, Zwolle, Netherlands

December 9, 2026 – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen, Netherlands

December 13, 2026 – Telegraph, Belfast

December 14, 2026 – 3Olympia, Dublin