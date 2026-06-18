K-pop Major ENHYPEN update following lineup change ENHYPEN will return with a new album in August, their first release since EVAN - formerly HEESEUNG - left the group earlier this year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

ENHYPEN will release a new album in August, their agency BELIFT LAB has confirmed, following local media reports published on Thursday (18.06.26).

It will mark the K-pop idols' first output since EVAN, formerly known as HEESEUNG, departed the group.

ENHYPEN's last release was January's hit EP The Sin: Vanish, which spent ten consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2.

In a statement issued in March, BELIFT LAB said it had held “in‑depth discussions” with the members regarding the group’s future direction.

The label explained: “Through in‑depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that HEESEUNG has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it.”

The agency confirmed that JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JUNGWON and NI‑KI would continue ENHYPEN as a six‑member act, adding: “This decision comes after extensive deliberation. We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, we hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG. ENHYPEN remains committed to sharing energetic performances with ENGENE. HEESEUNG will be preparing a solo album as an artist under BELIFT LAB.”

HEESEUNG addressed fans directly in a letter posted on Weverse, reflecting on his time with the group and explaining that he has been developing personal material for some time, but held back to avoid overshadowing ENHYPEN’s activities.