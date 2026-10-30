Alesha Dixon releases Fire Lily Rising as new short film Fire Lily closes UK Black History Month Alesha Dixon has released Fire Lily Rising, the closing song from the new short film Fire Lily, co‑written with filmmaker Phil Dunn and recorded with a full choir. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Alesha Dixon has unveiled Fire Lily Rising, a new track that serves as the final song in the short film Fire Lily.

The release arrives at the end of UK Black History Month.

Dixon - who is known for being a member of garage group Mis-Teeq and a judge on Britain's Got Talent - co-wrote the track with writer‑director Phil Dunn, also acting as executive producer on the film.

Recorded with a full choir, Fire Lily Rising is positioned as an anthem of resilience and collective strength.

She said: “‘Fire Lily Rising’ started as a song for a scene, but it's grown into something that means so much more to me. Working on this film, and with this choir has been a joy! Music has the power to bring people together and for it to be coming out as Black History Month closes feels very meaningful.”

Dunn added: “The film is a testament to the transformative power of creativity in times of division and devastation. ‘Fire Lily Rising’ takes that message out beyond the screen, at a time when we need it. Hearing it sung by Alesha with a choir, it's hard not to feel stirred. I'm so pleased it's now out in the world.”

Fire Lily is a 2026 dramatic short written and directed by Dunn. Set during a night of global crisis - a pandemic, civil unrest and raging wildfires - the film follows LeRoi, a Black dancer wrongfully detained by police. When Officer Paulie tackles him, time fractures: asphalt dissolves into ancestral ash, and movement, poetry and music collide in a surreal, soul‑shaking sequence about broken systems and shared humanity.

Stream Fire Lily Rising HERE.