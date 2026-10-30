K-pop Watch: JISOO drops new song and music video for ADDICTED JISOO has unveiled her new single ADDICTED, a dark dance‑pop track that captures the dizzy rush of irresistible attraction and marks the latest preview of her forthcoming solo album. SHARE SHARE Credit: Narang Choi

JISOO has unveiled her new single ADDICTED, dark dance‑pop track built around the rush of irresistible attraction.

The BLACKPINK star has given fans the latest taste of her forthcoming full-length solo release, which comes with a high-fashion music video (see below).

In a statement, her team described the song as one that “captures the rush of being drawn to someone: a name, a glance or a moment together that stays with you long afterward. That feeling also finds an echo in the relationship between JISOO and her fans. The song’s romantic impulse opens into something shared: the anticipation of returning to a person, a place or a feeling that makes you happy.”

ADDICTED follows the song CLICK, the music video for which holds a very special sentiment for her global fanbase.

Her label Blissoo explained: "The cinematic CLICK visual finds JISOO as the last sentient cyborg at a theme park forgotten by time. She keeps up her lonely duties - tearing tickets, sweeping pathways. Her solitary world begins to change when she discovers a damaged robotic teddy bear and carefully brings him back to life. Together, JISOO and the bear reactivate the abandoned park, awaken a community of forgotten toys and transform an empty world into one filled with movement, music and connection.

"At the heart of the story is the CLICK Bear, an important character to JISOO, who represents the presence of her fans who come from different countries, speak different languages and live different lives. By JISOO’s side throughout the video, the CLICK Bear represents the fans who continue to walk with her and the music and memories that connect them to her. One side reaches out. The other reaches back. When they meet, everything clicks into place."



