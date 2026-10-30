Pop Leigh‑Anne releases My Ego Told Me To… Do A Fan Edition with new tracks Bora and Clickbait Leigh‑Anne has dropped My Ego Told Me To… Do A Fan Edition, expanding her debut album with seven extra tracks including new song Bora and recent single Clickbait. SHARE SHARE Credit: Niklas Haze

Leigh‑Anne has released My Ego Told Me To… Do A Fan Edition, a new expanded version of her debut album featuring all 15 original tracks plus seven additional songs.

The updated collection includes recent single Clickbait, brand‑new track Bora, last year’s standalone collaboration with Rvssian Friends, and digital exclusives Dead and Gone Part II featuring Kojey Radical, Ego Suicide, Home and Been A Minute Acoustic. Fans can also revisit earlier singles Been A Minute, Burning Up, Dead and Gone and Most Wanted featuring Rvssian and Valiant.

Speaking about Bora, Leigh‑Anne said: “This record was written at a writing camp in New York with Elijah Ross, and before the session, I messaged one of my Brazilian fans and said, ‘I want to make a song today that my Brazilian Legion would love.’ She gave me some inspiration around the word ‘Bora’ — that feeling of let’s go, get up! And we ran with it.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend so much time in Brazil over the past few years and experience the magic of Carnival, the energy, the music and the people. I wanted to take some of that feeling and put it into a record that my Brazilian fans could really enjoy, while still making it feel completely like me. Brazil will always have such a special place in my heart, so this one is for you, my Brazilian Legion.”

Reflecting on the Fan Edition, she added: “Since releasing My Ego Told Me To, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on the journey of this album, what it means to me and where I want to take my music next. The love you’ve shown this project has been so special and I don’t take a single bit of it for granted.

“Before moving into the next chapter, I wanted to give something back to those who have been riding with me, listening, connecting with the music and making this era what it is. This Fan Edition brings together the tracks you’ve been asking for, all in one place, as a little thank you for the love you’ve poured into this album along with two new tracks!

“This project has always been about more than just the music; it’s about the connection we share through it. So before we turn the page, I wanted to give you a little more of My Ego Told Me To to hold onto.”

Check out the new Clickbait visualiser:





Stream the Fan Edition HERE.