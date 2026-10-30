Pop S Club announce 2027 UK and Ireland Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party tour S Club will reunite for a 13‑date UK and Ireland arena tour in October 2027, with Bradley, Jo, Jon, Rachel and Tina returning to the stage together. SHARE SHARE Credit: Luke Dyson

S Club are heading back on the road in 2027, announcing a brand‑new arena run titled the Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party Tour.

The reunited lineup - Bradley, Jo, Jon, Rachel and Tina - will play 13 shows across the UK and Ireland, kicking off on October 8 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The tour brings the group to major venues including Manchester’s AO Arena on October 9, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on October 12, Liverpool’s M+S Bank Arena on October 13, and Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on October 14. London gets two shows at The O2 on October 16, with both a matinee and evening performance. Dates follow in Leeds, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Belfast and Dublin through to October 26.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on November 6, with a pre‑sale opening at 9.30am on November 4 for fans who sign up in advance HERE.

In a statement, the group said: “We can’t wait to get back out on tour, see you all and celebrate the songs, memories and moments we’ve shared together over the years. It’s going to be one BIG party, and we want you all to be part of it!”

S Club will be joined on all dates by Boyzlife - the duo made up of former Boyzone and Westlife members Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden.

Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party 2027 tour dates:

8 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

9 – Manchester, AO Arena

12 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

13 – Liverpool, M+S Bank Arena

14 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

16 – London, The O2 (Matinee)

16 – London, The O2 (Evening)

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

22 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

23 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

25 – Belfast, SSE Arena

26 – Dublin, 3Arena



